Where is Alabama in USA TODAY’s latest college football re-rank?

The upcoming 2024 Alabama Crimson Tide football season is full of unknowns. A new head coach, a new-look SEC and a new College Football Playoff format. How will all of this affect the team as they look to carry on the winning tradition it had for nearly two decades under the new-retired head coach Nick Saban? We can only guess.

Analysts and experts have attempted to project how the Crimson Tide’s 2024 season will transpire. A difficult schedule that features challenging games at home and on the road could leave Alabama with either an impressive resumé or an ugly record after November.

The latest college football re-rank from USA TODAY, which ranks every FBS program, has the Tide at No. 7 in the nation.

Only three SEC teams rank ahead of Alabama: No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs, No. 3 Texas Longhorns and No. 6 LSU Tigers.

A few months stand between today and the start to the 2024 college football season, but Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Alabama football news as the offseason progresses.

