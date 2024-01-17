Where 49ers' Super Bowl odds stand now with Cowboys, Eagles ousted originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

After the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles both made early NFL playoff exits in blowout fashion during Super Wild Card Weekend, the 49ers remain favorites to win Super Bowl LVIII.

But where, exactly, do San Francisco's odds stand? The absence of the team's NFC rivals moving forward only increased their chances, according to odds provided by our partner, PointsBet.

Before the wild-card round, the 49ers had +200 odds to win the Super Bowl. Now, entering their divisional-round matchup against the Green Bay Packers on Saturday at Levi's Stadium, the 49ers' championship odds have improved to +160.

As it stands, the Baltimore Ravens have the next-best odds at +280, followed by the Buffalo Bills (+500), Kansas City Chiefs (+700), Detroit Lions (+850), Packers (+2000), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+2500) and Houston Texans (+2800).

Even though the 49ers are 10-point favorites over the Packers, San Francisco isn't taking Green Bay lightly after Jordan Love and Co. sent the No. 2-seeded Cowboys packing on Sunday.

“The way it started out was a little surprising, but once you watch the tape and really get into Green Bay and you really get to think of their numbers and you watch their players and how they are doing it, it doesn’t surprise me at all now," Shanahan told reporters before Tuesday's practice of Green Bay's upset victory.

The 49ers certainly have their eye on the franchise's sixth Vince Lombardi Trophy, and this is one of the best opportunities the team has had to hoist it again.

But first, they'll have to win their fifth consecutive playoff game against the Packers, and Saturday's divisional-round clash is sure to be a hard-fought battle between two teams with plenty of postseason history between them.

