What's next for Russell Wilson?

With the Broncos and quarterback Russell Wilson headed for a divorce in the form of Wilson being released before the fifth day of the 2024 league year, what's next for Wilson?

Once released, he'll be a free agent. He'll be able to sign with any team he chooses.

So where will he land? Right after the news broke of Wilson's benching and it became clear that he'll be released, the PFT writers huddled via text message to come up with a list of potential destinations.

Here they are, in no particular order: Raiders, Patriots, Steelers, Commanders, Falcons, Vikings, and — yes — the Seahawks.

The most obvious destination is the Raiders. Jump to a division rival. Take the league minimum for 2024, and stick the Broncos with the balance of the $39 million in cash due to Wilson next year. They need a quarterback. Wilson can still play at a sufficiently high level to start.

The Patriots make sense, because he's better than anyone they currently have. The Steelers become intriguing because Wilson grew up in Richmond, Virginia. Steelers coach Mike Tomlin has a particular affinity for players from that area.

The Commanders will have a potentially clean slate at the position. The Falcons could, too. The Vikings might be looking for a starter, if Kirk Cousins leaves in free agency.

And why not the Seahawks? After taking two first-round picks, two second-round picks, a fifth-round pick, and three players, there's a certain poetry in bringing Russ back for a one-year minimum deal with the Broncos paying the balance. Remember, Geno Smith's contract can be torn up after 2023. If they can get Wilson for the league minimum, it becomes the kind of dollar-for-dollar deal that no team should ignore.

Wilson will be able to go wherever he wants. And, yes, a team will have to want him. If he's willing to do a one-year minimum deal and take the balance from the Broncos, that makes him much more attractive than he otherwise would be.