What's the future of College Football Playoff? Ask Greg Sankey and the SEC | Toppmeyer

The dirt hadn’t yet settled on the Pac-12’s grave, and Greg Sankey already had plans for the dying conference’s spot in the 12-team College Football Playoff.

The SEC commissioner joined “The Paul Finebaum Show” early in August to share his vision. As he saw it, the Pac-12’s disintegration should spark reconsideration of the number of automatic qualifiers for the expanded setup, as opposed to at-large bids.

“Circumstances have changed,” Sankey told Finebaum, “and I think it’s wise for us to take a step back and reconsider what the (CFP) format might look like.”

Sankey’s plan to reduce the number of automatic bids seemed logical given realignment, and increasing the at-large bids stood to benefit the SEC. Never mind that the originally devised six auto bids for conference champions would have remained beneficial for conferences like the Mountain West, American and Sun Belt. Sankey isn't employed to look out for those leagues. He’s always wanted more at-large playoff spots, because more at-large bids means more SEC representation.

Sankey got his way. He almost always does. Such is the power of being college sports’ most influential figure.

On Tuesday, the CFP board of managers announced they had approved the “Sankey plan.” OK, so they’re not publicly calling it that. Officially, it’s the “5+7” format, but I’ll call a spade a spade.

Subscribe to SEC Football Unfiltered

iTunes | Google Play | Spotify

Mississippi State president Mark Keenum, who chairs the board of managers, called the format adjustment “very logical.”

“I know this change will also be well received by student-athletes, coaches and fans,” Keenum said in a news release.

At least in the SEC and Big Ten, anyway. Those power conferences will gobble up most, if not all, of the seven at-large bids, plus two automatic bids, while programs from the other conferences fight to earn one of the three other spots.

TOPPMEYER: Greedy conference commissioners, keep your hands off March Madness. No expansion, please

SEC FOOTBALL: Missouri with more wins than Alabama in 2024? Believe it, and more predictions

To be clear, I like this “5+7” format. It guarantees representation for at least five conferences. By awarding four first-round byes and five overall bids to conference champions, it elevates the value of conference titles. The regular season still will matter. The Group of Five will enjoy a spot at the 12-team table.

But I don’t expect his format to last long.

The current playoff contract extends through the 2024 and ’25 seasons. After that, the playoff format becomes . . . well, who knows. It’s yet to be determined.

Of this, I feel sure: What Sankey doesn’t want, doesn’t stand a chance.

Remember that idea from a few years ago for an eight-team playoff with more than half the bids reserved for conference champs? Sankey despised that plan, and accordingly, it never gained traction.

So what will Sankey want out of the playoff for the 2026 season and beyond? Many have speculated that the SEC and Big Ten will break off and conduct their own playoff. I think Sankey will use the threat of such a breakaway as useful leverage, but I find a full-fledged split unlikely.

Why split off, when the SEC and Big Ten could otherwise just hatch a plan to commandeer the CFP and gobble up most of the access and revenue distribution?

What might Sankey desire even more than the "5+7" format?

How about:

A 12-team playoff with no automatic bids. The SEC and Big Ten don’t need automatic bids. They’re qualifying for the playoff regardless. For those power leagues, the more at-large bids, the better. In the "5+7" format, those two leagues are eligible to account for up to 75% of the bids. In a 12-team playoff with no automatic bids, the super-conferences would be eligible to snatch up to 100% of the spots.

A 16-team playoff with 11 at-large bids. Suppose Sankey is willing to permit token representation from a few other conferences. The playoff could increase to 16 teams but not increase the automatic bid count. With 11 at-large bids, nearly half of the SEC teams conceivably could qualify for the playoff in a strong year.

Meet in the middle? In a 14-team playoff, byes could be awarded to the two best conference champions — in other words, the best team from the SEC and the Big Ten. Expand from 12 to 14, increase the number of at-large bids from seven to nine. Remember, the more at-large bids, the better for the SEC and Big Ten.

Of these three ideas I’ve suggested, I would favor a 14-team playoff with five automatic bids, nine at-large selections, with byes for the top two conference champions. This would preserve regular-season and conference championship value, while offering a sliver of access to teams from conferences outside of the Power Two. Better yet, stick with the "5+7" format for more than two seasons.

But what I would want doesn’t matter, and what the ACC, American or Pac-2 would want probably won’t, either.

What will Sankey want? What he wants, he gets.

Blake Toppmeyer is the USA TODAY Network's SEC Columnist. Email him at BToppmeyer@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter @btoppmeyer.

If you enjoy Blake’s coverage, consider a digital subscription that will allow you access to all of it. Also, check out his podcast, SEC Football Unfiltered, or access exclusive columns via the SEC Unfiltered newsletter.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: College Football Playoff: What's the future? Ask Greg Sankey and SEC