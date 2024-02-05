What's new at the 2024 Phoenix Open? A look at changes to the fan experience

It’s the first week of February, and in Phoenix, that means the biggest party of the year is here. Over the next week, hundreds of thousands of fans will pour through the gates at TPC Scottsdale for the 86th WM Phoenix Open.

Much of the scene will look the same as it has in recent years. The show will revolve around the 16th hole. The 17th and 18th holes will be secondary centers of attention. Friday and Saturday will bring the most raucous atmospheres.

Still, there are a handful of changes fans should be aware of:

New stadium set-up at ninth hole

For the first time, there is stadium seating set up behind the ninth green. Previously, this area was open for fans to sit or stand on the hill that separates the green from the players’ practice facilities. Now, there’s a two-tiered stand.

The stand has suites on the top level, and seats with food and beverage options on the bottom level.

The suites are sold out, and daily passes for seats are sold out on Friday and Saturday. Daily passes remain available for Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday. They are priced at $400 per person for Wednesday and $500 per person for each Thursday and Sunday.

“The daily passes are gonna be great for a fan that wants to come out that doesn't necessarily have a suite for the week but still wants the same hospitality, food and drinks and a private area,” tournament chairman George Thimsen said.

Jan. 29, 2024; Scottsdale, AZ, USA; The world-famous par-3 16th hole at the Waste Management Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale.

DraftKings Sportsbook on site near entrance

The fans’ entrance to TPC Scottsdale is revamped this year, most notably with a brick-and-mortar DraftKings Sportsbook location adjacent to the front gates.

The venue is a 13,000-square-foot facility with 32 betting kiosks and 3,400 square feet of television screens, in addition to outdoor patio space. While sports gambling has been legal since the 2022 edition of the Phoenix Open, this will be the first time that fans can place in-person wagers.

“It's like a little piece of being in Vegas,” Thimsen said. “But maybe better because you're in North Scottsdale.”

As with other brick-and-mortar sportsbooks in the Valley, the venue has a full food and drink menu.

For most of Phoenix Open week, though, the venue is only available to fans with specific tickets. From Wednesday to Saturday, standard tickets allow access to the sportsbook — along with complimentary food and an open bar — from 1-9 p.m. VIP tickets allow access from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. All tickets include general admission access to the golf course. Depending on the day and ticket type, prices range from $300 to $450.

Sunday is a different equation. Access to the sportsbook is free — though reservations may be required — from 3-9 p.m. as the venue hosts a Super Bowl watch party. As with the other days, betting hours will begin at 9 a.m.

Changes to tournament field

For those who are heading to TPC Scottsdale for the golf itself, the field will look a little different than in previous years. The Phoenix Open is not a signature event this season, meaning its prize money has significantly decreased from 2023. Meanwhile, departures to the Saudi-backed LIV Golf league have stricken the PGA Tour of much of its star power.

Two of the most notable absences are Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm, both of whom played in the event last year. McIlroy is not participating without signature status, while Rahm joined LIV in December.

Still, the field is stronger than most PGA Tour events thanks to the Phoenix Open's cache among players and fans alike. Six of the top 10 players in the Official World Golf Ranking — including world No. 1 and back-to-back reigning Phoenix Open champion Scottie Scheffler — are in the field this week.

