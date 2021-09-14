What happened on that Raiders' delay of game in OT? They couldn't find their kicker

If you lost your fantasy matchup by fewer than three points and your kicker is Daniel Carlson, we have quite the story for you.

In overtime, the Las Vegas Raiders recovered a Lamar Jackson fumble. They were already on the fringe of field-goal range and after a wild, wacky game that included an end-zone interception after the Raiders thought they had the game won, Jon Gruden just wanted to end it. It was only second down but Gruden sent on the field-goal team to try and win the game.

The problem: Carlson was not around. He wasn't expecting to kick it on second down. The Raiders had to take a delay of game penalty.

"Our kicker was warming up in the net," Gruden said in his media conference afterward, giving the smirks and smiles only Gruden can. "No one could find him."

They can laugh about it now. Gruden sent the offense back on the field after Carlson was MIA and the Raiders lost 5 yards on a penalty. Derek Carr hit Zay Jones on a game-winning touchdown pass on the next play.

At the end of a bizarre and fun Monday night game, the Raiders not being able to find their kicker for a game-winning field-goal attempt was fitting. It would have been a story told forever if the Raiders didn't win.

"I didn't know what happened," Carr told the media afterward. "I turned my back and I was just praying we made it. I turned around and it was a delay of game. I was like 'OK, he can still make this.' Then it's 'Get back out there!' I hear in my headset, coach calling personnel, so I start running back out there."

All's well that end's well. Especially for Carlson. He might have never lived it down if the Raiders didn't end up winning it.