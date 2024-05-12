Westburg leads Orioles against the Diamondbacks after 4-hit outing

Arizona Diamondbacks (18-22, third in the NL West) vs. Baltimore Orioles (26-12, first in the AL East)

Baltimore; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (4-2, 2.84 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 41 strikeouts); Orioles: Dean Kremer (3-2, 3.57 ERA, 0.97 WHIP, 37 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Orioles -125, Diamondbacks +105; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles play the Arizona Diamondbacks after Jordan Westburg's four-hit game on Saturday.

Baltimore has a 26-12 record overall and a 14-7 record in home games. The Orioles have the eighth-best team batting average in MLB play at .249.

Arizona is 18-22 overall and 9-12 in road games. The Diamondbacks have a 13-2 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Sunday's game is the third meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adley Rutschman has a .306 batting average to lead the Orioles, and has six doubles and five home runs. Westburg is 12-for-41 with a home run and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Ketel Marte has 12 doubles, a triple and nine home runs for the Diamondbacks. Joc Pederson is 10-for-32 with three doubles, two home runs and three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 8-2, .235 batting average, 2.01 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

Diamondbacks: 5-5, .236 batting average, 4.85 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Grayson Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Austin Hays: 10-Day IL (calf), Tyler Wells: 15-Day IL (elbow), Felix Bautista: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Nelson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Miguel Castro: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Eduardo Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Geraldo Perdomo: 10-Day IL (right meniscus tear), Alek Thomas: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Drey Jameson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.