West Virginia racecar driver ready for victory lane in Dover

DOVER, DE (WVNS) — One West Virginia native is hoping to enter victory lane as he races his way around Dover Motor Speedway’s mile long track in the General Tire 150.

Christian Rose is a racecar driver from Martinsburg, West Virginia, who is racing in the ARCA Menards Race Series. Rose is not just racing within the series, he is currently the points leader for the entire pack.

For those who may not know, you may have heard of the ARCA Menards Series in reference to former actor and current racecar driver Frankie Muniz. Rose became the Series’ points leader after his most recent Top-5 finish at Talladega. This finish gave Christian Rose four different Top-5 finishes in his last four races.

Rose drives a Mountain State-inspired, West Virginia Tourism Ford Mustang fit with the number 32 with the famous “Almost Heaven” phrase. In his sophomore season, he is racing under his crew chief, Ryan “Pickle” London, and is a member of AM Racing based out of Statesville, North Carolina.

Christian is hoping to maintain his speed throughout the rest of this season as he remains one of the hottest contenders for the ARCA Menards 2024 Championship.

You can watch Christian Rose race 150 laps around the Dover Motor Speedway on Friday, April 26, 2024, at 5 PM on Fox Sports 2 (FS2).

