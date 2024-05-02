West Indies cricketer Devon Thomas banned for 5 years for match fixing

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — West Indies batter Devon Thomas was banned for five years by the International Cricket Council on Thursday for match fixing.

The Dubai-based ICC said 34-year-old Thomas admitted to “breaching seven counts of the anti-corruption codes of Sri Lanka Cricket, the Emirates Cricket Board, and the Caribbean Premier League.”

The breaches relate to attempting to fix the outcome of games and obstructing investigations by concealing, tampering with or destroying evidence.

Thomas' ban was backdated to May 23 last year, the date when he was provisionally suspended. The final 18 months of the ban are suspended.

“This ban is apt and should send a strong message to players and corrupters that attempts to corrupt our sport will be dealt with firmly," ICC general manager Alex Marshall said.

Four of the breaches relate to matches in the Lanka Premier League in Sri Lanka in 2021. Two relate to matches in the Caribbean Premier League in the same year, and one relates to matches in the T10 Cricket League in the United Arab Emirates, also in 2021.

“Having played both international and professional domestic/franchise cricket, Devon attended numerous anti-corruption education sessions," Marshall said. “He therefore knew what his obligations were under the anti-corruption codes but failed to meet these obligations across three different franchise leagues.”

Thomas has played 21 one-day internationals, the last 11 years ago. He played in 12 T20 games for West Indies from 2009-22. His only test appearance came against Australia in December 2022.

