West Ham vs Bayer Leverkusen LIVE! Europa League match stream, latest score and goal updates today

West Ham vs Bayer Leverkusen - LIVE!

West Ham must overturn a two-goal deficit if they are to knock out Bayer Leverkusen and reach the semi-finals of the Europa League. David Moyes’ side were beaten 2-0 in Germany a week ago, having held firm for 83 minutes, and now have a mountain to climb at the London Stadium.

Jarrod Bowen is back in the starting lineup, with his return from injury a major boost for the Hammers. Lucas Paqueta and Emerson Palmieri are both out due to suspension. West Ham have won just one of their last six matches, and now face the most in-form side in Europe.

Leverkusen have enjoyed a stunning season, unbeaten in all 43 matches they have played, and on Sunday sealed their first Bundesliga title in the club’s 120-year history. Xabi Alonso’s side are eyeing a remarkable treble and will be confident of setting up a semi-final clash against either AC Milan or Roma. Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog below, featuring expert analysis from Malik Ouzia at the ground!

GOAL! Antonio heads West Ham in front

West Ham 1-0 Bayer Leverkusen (agg 1-2)

20:22 , Matt Verri

20 mins: It’s a complete mess at the back from Leverkusen, they are really struggling.

Ball over the top, Kudus too strong and it drops for him in the box. Could square it, goes for goal instead and Kovar saves the deflected strike.

West Ham 1-0 Bayer Leverkusen (agg 1-2)

20:20 , Matt Verri

18 mins: Few West Ham fouls in quick succession.

They continue to press right up the pitch, and Leverkusen are only too happy to take the contact and slow things down.

Alonso has been screaming at his players from the touchline since the goal.

Malik Ouzia at the London Stadium

20:19 , Matt Verri

Odilon Kossounou is absolutely all over the place at the back. If he gets that tackle on Antonio a fraction wrong he's off.

Edmond Tapsoba is out warming up for Leverkusen and I wouldn't be certain that's a coincidence.

Malik Ouzia at the London Stadium

20:17 , Matt Verri

Well, well, well. West Ham get their reward for a terrific start.

It was a magnificent delivery from Jarrod Bowen, whose selection has paid off. Leverkusen look rattled.

GOAL! West Ham 1-0 Bayer Leverkusen (agg 1-2) | Michail Antonio 13'

20:15 , Matt Verri

THERE’S ONE!

Game. On.

Leverkusen give it away and West Ham pounce. Out to the right, Bowen swings in a brilliant cross and Antonio rises highest to head home.

West Ham 0-0 Bayer Leverkusen (agg 0-2)

20:13 , Matt Verri

11 mins: Great save from the birthday boy, as Fabianski is forced into action. Tella drives an effort at goal from 20 yards out, tipped behind for a corner.

Wirtz swings it in, Alvarez there to head the ball to safety.

West Ham 0-0 Bayer Leverkusen (agg 0-2)

20:11 , Matt Verri

9 mins: Ward-Prowse charges up to close down Kovar, and the goalkeeper responds with a sharp drop of the shoulder. No nerves there.

First brief sign of Leverkusen clicking in attack, but the break down the left comes to nothing.

Malik Ouzia at the London Stadium

20:08 , Matt Verri

Those are the kind of balls that Leverkusen's centre-backs were bringing down with ease last week to keep the pressure on.

A sign of nerves, perhaps with that loose touch from Kossounou?

West Ham 0-0 Bayer Leverkusen (agg 0-2)

20:07 , Matt Verri

5 mins: Yellow card for Kossounou, who flies in on Ward-Prowse after a heavy touch.

Not sure why he’s complaining about that. Missed the ball, booted the West Ham man. Leverkusen haven’t got going.

Malik Ouzia at the London Stadium

20:05 , Matt Verri

This is going to be a real test of Leverkusen in these early exchanges, make no mistake about it.

West Ham are right up for this and the London Stadium is fizzing.

West Ham 0-0 Bayer Leverkusen (agg 0-2)

20:04 , Matt Verri

2 mins: Really good start from the Hammers, fully of energy and straight on the front foot.

Coufal’s dangerous ball into the middle is cleared, before Bowen has a shot from distance blocked. Home fans will keep making the noise while their side plays like this.

KICK-OFF!

20:02 , Matt Verri

We’re up and running!

Malik Ouzia at the London Stadium

20:01 , Matt Verri

David Moyes said yesterday that he hoped Jarrod Bowen's return would give not only his team a lift, but the home crowd as well.

The forward's name has just received the loudest cheer.

Malik Ouzia at the London Stadium

19:57 , Matt Verri

They're wheeling out all the stops at the London Stadium this evening.

We're on about our fourth montage, there's been pyro, the light show lads are working overtime and the teams aren't even out yet.

Rallying cry from Moyes!

19:53 , Matt Verri

The West Ham boss has been speaking ahead of kick-off.

Malik Ouzia at the London Stadium

19:48 , Matt Verri

There's currently no power in our section of the press box.

Fingers crossed that - like my laptop - West Ham have arrived tonight fully charged up and ready to go send tweet.

Alonso: There will be no Leverkusen drop-off

19:43 , Matt Verri

Xabi Alonso has insisted his side will be fully focused on tonight’s second leg, putting the Bundesliga title celebrations behind them.

“The team and players have given me no reasons to doubt them,” Alonso said at his press conference yesterday.

“Because of the commitment, the concentration and mentality that they have had. Even after a big success, I feel the hunger and desire of these players and this team not to stop.

“We are pushing for that. We have a big chance ­tomorrow. If we don’t go through, it is not going to be because of the ­mentality. I have all the confidence. We come in a humble way but in a confident way.

We have the experience last year of going to the semi-final and now we want to go even further.”

(Getty Images)

Malik Ouzia at the London Stadium

19:36 , Matt Verri

One of the reasons it's so hard to give West Ham a chance tonight is because of the strength - or lack of it - on their bench.

It really is bare bones stuff and it's tough to see where David Moyes turns even if his side are still in the tie at 70 minutes, or even if they manage to force extra-time.

Leverkusen, by contrast, brought both goalscorers of their bench last week and Xabi Alonso has the luxury of making six changes to the side that won against Werder Bremen on Sunday.

Victor Boniface is among those who drop out - what Moyes would give for a striker of that quality.

West Ham's European era in danger of ending

19:29 , Matt Verri

Fail tonight — and that seems a harsh word given the task — to pull off the miracle, and after a period in which the club’s perpetual rocky road has been infused with a continental twist, this might just prove an ending of sorts; West Ham are flagging in their domestic push for Europe, just as English football’s sliding coefficient is raising the bar.

“It’s a club that has been relegated, it has been up and down,” Moyes said.

“But it’s never been in Europe three times in a row, I know that. Our plan is to try and make it four.”

Read our full preview here!

(REUTERS)

Moyes hoping for hungover Leverkusen

19:14 , Matt Verri

David Moyes hopes the beers have been flowing during Bayer Leverkusen’s title celebrations as he targets an epic European comeback.

Xabi Alonso’s men sealed the first Bundesliga title in their history with a 5-0 thrashing of Werder Bremen on Sunday, meaning they sit 16 points clear of Bayern Munich with five games to play.

The result prompted unsurprisingly wild scenes of celebration at the BayArena and Moyes is hoping his team can exploit any hangover as they look to upset a side who have not been beaten in 43 matches across all competitions this term.

"I didn't see anything from it, just read that they'd won it,” Moyes said. “Rightly so, why would you not celebrate? To be the champions you should celebrate, should enjoy it because the moments go very quickly.

"I hope they've been downing those big giant glasses of beer they get in Germany!”

(AP)

Malik Ouzia at the London Stadium

19:05 , Matt Verri

Patience the key for West Ham?

Hammers' main man returns

18:57 , Matt Verri

Bowen is back for West Ham!

That’s a major boost for the Hammers, even if you’d have to guess he probably isn’t 100% fit.

Bowen has 19 goals so far this season - tonight would be a fairly decent time to hit the 20 mark.

Bayer Leverkusen team news

18:53 , Matt Verri

Starting XI: Kovar, Kossounou, Tah, Stanisic, Hincapie, Tella, Xhaka, Palacios, Grimaldo, Wirtz, Schick

Subs: Hradecky, Lomb, Hofmann, Andrich, Tapsoba, Arthur, Adli, Boniface, Frimpong, Puerta, Izekor

West Ham team news

18:48 , Matt Verri

Starting XI: Fabianski, Coufal, Zouma, Aguerd, Cresswell, Alvarez, Soucek, Ward-Prowse, Bowen, Antonio, Kudus

Subs: Anang, Knightbridge, Ogbonna, Ings, Johnson, Cornet, Mubama, Orford, Casey, Swyer

Bowen has arrived!

18:44 , Matt Verri

Plenty of talk about Jarrod Bowen’s fitness in the build-up to this match.

He looked likely to miss out, then there was hope he would be available, and now there is a strong possibility he starts tonight.

Not long until we found out - team news coming up shortly.

Can anyone stop Leverkusen?

18:39 , Matt Verri

Bayer Leverkusen make the trip to London on a high, to put it mildly.

They have won the Bundesliga title for the first time in their 120-year history, putting a stop to Bayern Munich’s domestic dominance.

They have won 25 and drawn four of their 29 league matches, and have not tasted defeat in any of their 43 games in all competitions this season.

It’s been an astonishing campaign and there’s every chance a treble is on the cards.

(REUTERS)

Leverkusen in charge

18:26 , Matt Verri

Just the 33 shots for Bayer Leverkusen last week - West Ham managed one.

David Moyes’ side kept Leverkusen at bay for 83 minutes though, until two late goals put the Bundesliga champions in control of the tie.

Fabianski: We have to believe

18:18 , Matt Verri

Lukasz Fabianski has urged the London Stadium crowd to help create another “special, magical” night.

The Hammers are 2-0 down to Bayer Leverkusen heading into the second leg of their Europa League quarter-final tie and must do what no side has so far managed in 43 matches across all competitions this season by beating the newly-crowned Bundesliga champions to have a chance of reaching the last four.

“It’s a nice challenge to have, obviously a very demanding challenge,” goalkeeper Fabianski said. “But we have to believe. There’s no other way to look at the situation.

“They’re obviously in a very strong position when it comes to their confidence as a team, unbeaten in the league and already crowned champions.

“When it comes to European nights, [our fans] have always been there with us, always been able to create something special, something magical. From our side, we’ll do our best to make sure we deliver a good performance and then who knows what can happen?”

(Action Images via Reuters)

Stage is set!

18:10 , Matt Verri

Can West Ham make it a memorable night in east London?

Standard Sport prediction

18:04 , Matt Verri

It seems unlikely that an out-of-form West Ham team will get a result against the most in-form side in Europe, even if talisman Bowen returns.

Bayer Leverkusen to win 1-0, (agg 3-0).

Bayer Leverkusen team news

17:50 , Matt Verri

Bayer Leverkusen will not have Adam Hlozek available, with Victor Boniface and Patrik Schick the two options to lead the line.

Jeremie Frimpong and Alejandro Grimaldo were rested over the weekend and can be expected to come back into the side.

(REUTERS)

West Ham team news

17:44 , Matt Verri

West Ham hope to welcome back Jarrod Bowen for tonight’s clash.

The England forward has not featured since limping off in the 2-1 victory at Wolves earlier this month but returned to training on Wednesday and manager David Moyes said he will make a late decision on his fitness.

West Ham will be without both Emerson and Lucas Paqueta because of suspension after the pair each picked up their third yellow cards of the campaign during last week’s first leg in Germany.

Konstantinos Mavropanos is also set to miss out through injury after limping off late in Sunday’s 2-0 defeat to Fulham.

Predicted West Ham XI (4-3-3): Fabianski; Coufal, Zouma, Aguerd, Cresswell; Soucek, Alvarez, Ward-Prowse; Kudus, Antonio, Bowen

(Getty Images)

How to watch West Ham vs Bayer Leverkusen

17:37 , Matt Verri

TV channel: Tonight’s game will be broadcast live in the UK on TNT Sports 2 and TNT Sports Ultimate. Coverage starts at 7:30pm.

Live blog: Follow all the action live tonight right here with us, featuring expert analysis from Malik Ouzia at the London Stadium.

Good evening!

17:31 , Matt Verri

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of West Ham vs Bayer Leverkusen!

It’s Leverkusen who sit in pole position going into the second leg of this Europa League quarter-final tie, with a 2-0 aggregate lead. West Ham need something very special.

We’ll have all the latest updates, build-up and team news ahead of kick-off, which comes at 8pm BST from the London Stadium. Stay with us!