West Ham vs Arsenal LIVE: Result and reaction from Premier League fixture today

West Ham host Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday (Getty Images)

West Ham United host Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon, with the Hammers hoping to rediscover winning form.

Having been in the mix of late for European spots, David Moyes’ side have lost two of their last three - albeit both against the league’s current top two. They remain in fifth place and can go level on points with Chelsea if they take victory today.

As for the Gunners, they have been somewhat improved of late, winning three of the last five, but there’s still plenty of inconsistency in their game as was evidenced by the midweek defeat to Olympiacos.

Mikel Arteta’s men are 10th in the table, highlighting a season of relative mediocrity which has seen them so far win 12 and lose 11 games.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang returned to the side in midweek after being dropped for Arsenal’s north London derby win due to to disciplinary reasons, but he was one of several stars who were below-par in the Europa League, so Arteta may be tempted to rotate once more.

Even earning a spot in Europe’s second-tier competition would be a huge positive and step forward for West Ham, so they’ll be keen to find a result on home soil, where they have lost only three games this season.

Follow live updates from London Stadium, including build-up, analysis and reaction on a big Sunday feast of football, as West Ham host Arsenal in the Premier League.

