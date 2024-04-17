West Ham v Bayer Leverkusen: Pick of the stats

Here are the key facts before Thursday's Europa League quarter-final second leg between West Ham United and Bayer Leverkusen at London Stadium (20:00 BST kick-off).

This is the fifth time West Ham have trailed by two or more goals going into the second leg of a knockout tie in all European competitions, but the first since the 1999-00 season. They progressed in the first two and were defeated in the most recent two.

Bayer Leverkusen have progressed from all 13 previous occasions they have won the first leg of a two-legged European knockout tie by two or more goals.

West Ham have won three of their past four home games against German opposition (L1), already beating SC Freiburg twice in the Europa League this season (2-0 group stage, 5-0 round of 16).

Bayer Leverkusen have only won one of their 10 away games against English sides in all competitions. However, this win did come in their last visit to the capital against Tottenham Hotspur in November 2016 (1-0).

In the first leg, Bayer Leverkusen recorded 33 shots while West Ham had just one shot. Since the Europa League began in 2009, this is the biggest shot difference (32) between two sides in a single match in the competition.