“We were expecting somebody more experienced or high profile” – Club legend on Maresca appointment

Chelsea legend Gianfranco Zola has admitted he was expecting someone “more experienced” or “high profile” to be appointed following the departure of Mauricio Pochettino.

The Blues announced the departure of Pochettino last month and moved quickly to appoint Maresca, who has signed a five year deal at Stamford Bridge.

The Italian guided Leicester City to the Championship title last season, and has served as an assistant to Pep Guardiola at Manchester City, but stepping into the Chelsea hot seat will be a level he’s not experienced before.

Zola shares honest thoughts on Maresca appointment

Chelsea finished last season strongly with five wins in a row, and the Blues started to resemble the team that many people expected them to be as they secured a return to European competition.

However, Pochettino’s departure and the subsequent appointment of Maresca has left fans feeling like the club are back at square one despite the positive end to the season.

Zola described Maresca’s appointment as a surprise, but admitted he was impressed with how the 44-year-old got Leicester playing last season.

Zola expected Chelsea to appoint a more high profile manager.

“Enzo Maresca has a big job to do, he will need to get the players behind him to do what he wants to do,” Zola told Ladbrokes.

“He will need to get the supporters behind him, it will be a big task.

“I saw Leicester play and I was impressed by the way he got them playing so I know he has abilities and on top of that he is Italian so that is a plus! I was surprised by his appointment.

“Firstly, I didn’t think Pochettino would leave but also because he was a name we didn’t know was there.

“Don’t get me wrong, I recognise his abilities, but we were expecting somebody more experienced or high profile.

“I think we wait and see how he handles a team like Chelsea where big expectations come with it.”

Maresca will have the opportunity to assess his squad as players start to return to pre-season training next month, before a crucial pre-season tour of America to prepare his new charges for the upcoming season.