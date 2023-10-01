'They were the better team today': Holy Cross' Polar Park magic runs out in loss to Harvard

WORCESTER — Holy Cross coach Bob Chesney fully expected that Harvard, HC’s opponent in the third annual EBW Football Classic at Polar Park Saturday evening, would pose the No. 5/6 Crusaders just as tough a test as Boston College did earlier this season.

HC fell to the FBS and ACC Eagles by three points in Week 2.

The No. 24 Crimson, certainly seeking some revenge following a 30-21 loss to Holy Cross last year at Harvard Stadium, forced five turnovers and held the Crusaders to seven second-half points in an impressive 38-28 victory before a crowd of 7,906.

The Crimson snapped HC’s win streak against FCS opponents at 19 games.

“They are a great opponent,” Chesney said. “They can do a lot of things on offense, and they are very capable on defense as well. They made the most of their opportunities, and we need to create a couple more opportunities that we weren’t able to do. Ultimately, they were the better team today.”

Holy Cross (3-2) has not beat Harvard (3-0) in back-to-back seasons since 1991-92.

In the first quarter, HC senior receiver Jalen Coker set the program record for career touchdown receptions when senior quarterback Matthew Sluka found him for a 74-yard scoring strike. Coker tied Sean Gruber’s mark of 22 last week.

Coker finished with seven catches for a career-high 176 yards and two TDs.

Harvard, which scored on its opening possession, led by 14 twice in the first half, but Sluka directed a scoring drive that culminated with a 3-yard touchdown pass to senior Byron Shipman with 23 seconds left in the second quarter to bring HC within 28-21 at the break.

The Crusaders, who would receive the second-half kickoff, took momentum into the locker room.

“Absolutely,” Coker said. “We felt like that was our opportunity.”

Instead, the Crusaders went three and out on their opening possession of the third quarter, and didn’t score again until there was 3:12 to play.

The Crusaders had turned the ball over only twice coming into Saturday’s game.

Sluka tied a career high with four touchdown passes, but also had a career-high three interceptions and lost a fumble. Senior receiver Quinton Gregory fumbled in the fourth quarter.

“They played nice coverage,” Chesney said. “The fourth-down one (interception on first play of second quarter), I’m not overly concerned with. A couple of the others, we have to get the ball out a little quicker and go compete up top and make sure we put ourselves in a situation where that doesn’t happen. The fumbles were not ideal, either. They made the most of their opportunities when they showed up.”

Holy Cross outgained Harvard, 468-360, but the Crimson held HC to a season-low 148 rushing yards. The Crusaders were 3 of 10 on third down.

Sluka threw for a career-high 320 yards, and had other long completions of 67 yards to junior Justin Shorter, and 40 and 30 yards to Coker.

The Crimson sacked Sluka three times.

“They did a good job on our run game,” Chesney said. “They are big up front, and when you can’t rip off a big run, it all goes through the air. Matt did a very good job. Going into halftime, I was pretty sure we were in a good spot. We’ll watch the film and see the timing and getting the ball out, and we have to get open and we have to do something when we do catch a ball and make a little more happen.”

Harvard, behind sophomore quarterback Charles DePrima and junior running back Shane McLaughlin, rushed for 204 yards. DePrima was 9 of 20 for 151 yards and two touchdowns.

“They did a phenomenal job scheming some things up,” HC fifth-year linebacker Jacob Dobbs, who made a game-high 12 tackles, said. “Their offensive line played their hearts out, and their running back did a great job. I felt like in some situations we needed to make a play and get off the field, and that didn’t present itself. I’m looking forward to continuing to work and get better on that side of the ball.”

Harvard’s 38 points were the most by a HC opponent this year.

The Crusaders were without fifth-year corner Devin Haskins and junior free safety Jake Jarmolowich in the secondary. Both are dealing with injuries. Earlier this week, Chesney thought Haskins, who was shaken up in the Colgate game, might be available.

“Harvard put some stress on the younger guys out there,” Chesney said. “There were a lot of young guys out there that needed to be in that type of environment and do a whole lot. I think they did a really nice job. That’s a tough offense, and tough matchups when you’re that young. Those guys keep getting better each week. That was a huge test. I thought we were in a good spot a lot of the game. It just got away a little bit from us.”

Harvard’s Xaviah Bascon returned the opening kickoff 62 yards to the HC 31, and wide receiver Cooper Barkate capped on an 8-yard sweep into the end zone.

Following a Sluka fumble on a handoff, the HC defense came up big to force a three-and-out, and when the Crusaders got the ball back, Sluka hit Coker in stride for his record-setting TD.

The Crimson went 75 yards in four plays, including DePrima’s 29-yard completion to Tyler Neville and his 26-yard touchdown throw to Dean Boyd.

Sluka threw two first-half interceptions, and Harvard made the most of both.

On the first play of the second quarter, linebacker Matt Hudson picked off Sluka at the Harvard 33 and returned it to the HC 45, where Sluka tackled him. DePrima directed a nine-play drive, and McLaughlin ran it into the end zone from 3 yards as Harvard went ahead, 21-7.

The Crusaders cut the Harvard lead to seven on Sluka’s second touchdown pass to Coker, a 30-yarder, and got the ball back with 3:29 left in the half, but a Sluka pass intended for Gregory tipped off Gregory’s hands and into those of cornerback A.J. Lopez, who returned the pick 26 yards for a touchdown.

HC worked quickly to score before halftime. Sluka’s 40-yard completion over the middle to Coker led to Shipman’s TD.

