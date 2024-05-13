Wembley win for Cardiff's Kieron Evans

Cardiff City's Kieron Evans was part of the Gateshead squad which overcame Solihull Moors in a penalty shoot-out in the FA Trophy final at Wembley.

The National League sides were level at 2-2 after ninety minutes before Gateshead won 5-4 on penalties.

Bluebirds midfielder Evans, 22, scored one of the penalties in the shoot-out to make it 4-4 before Gateshead edged it.

Evans joined Gateshead on loan in January, scoring three goals in 16 league appearances. He helped Gateshead finish sixth in the National League but the north east club were denied a play-off spot because the Football League deemed they had not satisfied the criteria for promotion after failing to gain a "10-year security of tenure" at the International Stadium, where they have played since 1971.

Evans featured in four cup games for Cardiff last season. He made his Cardiff debut in a 2-1 Championship win at Nottingham Forest in September 2021, making five league outings for the Bluebirds.

In the wake of the Wembley celebrations, Evans now faces a period of uncertainty.

His current deal at Cardiff ends this summer. But there is no decision yet on the future of Cardiff manager Erol Bulut.

The Cardiff retained list has to be submitted to the EFL in the next few days.