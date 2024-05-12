Wells Fargo prize money: Rory McIlroy closing on Phil Mickelson for second in all-time Tour earnings
Rory McIlroy has now won the Wells Fargo Championship four times. But never has it been worth more — at least, financially — than on this occasion.
This year's edition was a signature event on the Tour schedule, with a $20 million purse and $3.6 million to the winner. That haul takes McIlroy's Wells Fargo career total to $9,463,076.
With $86.6 million in official career Tour earnings, McIlroy is now $10 million from surpassing Phil Mickelson for second on the all-time list. Tiger Woods is first with $121 million.
Here's a look at the purse payout in the no-cut event in Charlotte, North Carolina:
FINISH
PLAYER
EARNINGS
1
Rory McIlroy
$3,600,000
2
Xander Schauffele
$2,160,000
3
Byeong Hun An
$1,360,000
T4
Jason Day
$880,000
T4
Sungjae Im
$880,000
T6
Mackenzie Hughes
$695,000
T6
Denny McCarthy
$695,000
T8
Max Homa
$601,000
T8
Sepp Straka
$601,000
T10
Russell Henley
$501,000
T10
Grayson Murray
$501,000
T10
Taylor Pendrith
$501,000
T13
Corey Conners
$387,667
T13
Tommy Fleetwood
$387,667
T13
Sam Burns
$387,667
T16
Lucas Glover
$301,000
T16
Si Woo Kim
$301,000
T16
Seamus Power
$301,000
T16
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
$301,000
T16
Collin Morikawa
$301,000
T21
Justin Thomas
$224,667
T21
Keegan Bradley
$224,667
T21
Stephan Jaeger
$224,667
T24
Viktor Hovland
$166,500
T24
Webb Simpson
$166,500
T24
Nick Dunlap
$166,500
T24
Alex Noren
$166,500
T24
Lee Hodges
$166,500
T29
Patrick Cantlay
$130,500
T29
Jordan Spieth
$130,500
T29
Adam Scott
$130,500
T29
Patrick Rodgers
$130,500
T29
Andrew Putnam
$130,500
T34
Matt Kuchar
$106,000
T34
Harris English
$106,000
T34
Kurt Kitayama
$106,000
T34
Cameron Young
$106,000
T38
Gary Woodland
$88,500
T38
Tom Hoge
$88,500
T38
Taylor Moore
$88,500
T38
Cam Davis
$88,500
42
Akshay Bhatia
$78,500
T43
Chris Kirk
$68,500
T43
Rickie Fowler
$68,500
T43
Kevin Tway
$68,500
T43
Nick Taylor
$68,500
T47
Brian Harman
$53,420
T47
Shane Lowry
$53,420
T47
Wyndham Clark
$53,420
T47
Tom Kim
$53,420
T47
Adam Svensson
$53,420
T52
Matt Fitzpatrick
$47,000
T52
Justin Rose
$47,000
T52
Adam Hadwin
$47,000
T52
Sahith Theegala
$47,000
T52
Billy Horschel
$47,000
T52
Tony Finau
$47,000
T58
Jake Knapp
$45,200
T58
Ben Kohles
$45,200
T60
J.T. Poston
$44,200
T60
Brendon Todd
$44,200
T60
Will Zalatoris
$44,200
63
Austin Eckroat
$43,400
T64
Emiliano Grillo
$42,800
T64
Adam Schenk
$42,800
66
Peter Malnati
$42,200
67
Matthieu Pavon
$41,800
68
Eric Cole
$41,400