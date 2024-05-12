Advertisement

Wells Fargo prize money: Rory McIlroy closing on Phil Mickelson for second in all-time Tour earnings

Rory McIlroy has now won the Wells Fargo Championship four times. But never has it been worth more — at least, financially — than on this occasion.

This year's edition was a signature event on the Tour schedule, with a $20 million purse and $3.6 million to the winner. That haul takes McIlroy's Wells Fargo career total to $9,463,076.

With $86.6 million in official career Tour earnings, McIlroy is now $10 million from surpassing Phil Mickelson for second on the all-time list. Tiger Woods is first with $121 million.

Here's a look at the purse payout in the no-cut event in Charlotte, North Carolina:

FINISH

PLAYER

EARNINGS

1

Rory McIlroy

$3,600,000

2

Xander Schauffele

$2,160,000

3

Byeong Hun An

$1,360,000

T4

Jason Day

$880,000

T4

Sungjae Im

$880,000

T6

Mackenzie Hughes

$695,000

T6

Denny McCarthy

$695,000

T8

Max Homa

$601,000

T8

Sepp Straka

$601,000

T10

Russell Henley

$501,000

T10

Grayson Murray

$501,000

T10

Taylor Pendrith

$501,000

T13

Corey Conners

$387,667

T13

Tommy Fleetwood

$387,667

T13

Sam Burns

$387,667

T16

Lucas Glover

$301,000

T16

Si Woo Kim

$301,000

T16

Seamus Power

$301,000

T16

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

$301,000

T16

Collin Morikawa

$301,000

T21

Justin Thomas

$224,667

T21

Keegan Bradley

$224,667

T21

Stephan Jaeger

$224,667

T24

Viktor Hovland

$166,500

T24

Webb Simpson

$166,500

T24

Nick Dunlap

$166,500

T24

Alex Noren

$166,500

T24

Lee Hodges

$166,500

T29

Patrick Cantlay

$130,500

T29

Jordan Spieth

$130,500

T29

Adam Scott

$130,500

T29

Patrick Rodgers

$130,500

T29

Andrew Putnam

$130,500

T34

Matt Kuchar

$106,000

T34

Harris English

$106,000

T34

Kurt Kitayama

$106,000

T34

Cameron Young

$106,000

T38

Gary Woodland

$88,500

T38

Tom Hoge

$88,500

T38

Taylor Moore

$88,500

T38

Cam Davis

$88,500

42

Akshay Bhatia

$78,500

T43

Chris Kirk

$68,500

T43

Rickie Fowler

$68,500

T43

Kevin Tway

$68,500

T43

Nick Taylor

$68,500

T47

Brian Harman

$53,420

T47

Shane Lowry

$53,420

T47

Wyndham Clark

$53,420

T47

Tom Kim

$53,420

T47

Adam Svensson

$53,420

T52

Matt Fitzpatrick

$47,000

T52

Justin Rose

$47,000

T52

Adam Hadwin

$47,000

T52

Sahith Theegala

$47,000

T52

Billy Horschel

$47,000

T52

Tony Finau

$47,000

T58

Jake Knapp

$45,200

T58

Ben Kohles

$45,200

T60

J.T. Poston

$44,200

T60

Brendon Todd

$44,200

T60

Will Zalatoris

$44,200

63

Austin Eckroat

$43,400

T64

Emiliano Grillo

$42,800

T64

Adam Schenk

$42,800

66

Peter Malnati

$42,200

67

Matthieu Pavon

$41,800

68

Eric Cole

$41,400