Wells Fargo Championship 2024 tee times: Final round at Quail Hollow
Xander Schauffele leads Rory McIlroy by a shot entering the final round of the Wells Fargo Championship.
Here's a look at tee times and pairings for Sunday at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina (click here for how to watch):
TIME
TEE
PLAYERS
7:55 AM
1
Eric Cole
Peter Malnati
8:05 AM
1
Matthieu Pavon
Matt Fitzpatrick
8:15 AM
1
J.T. Poston
Emiliano Grillo
8:25 AM
1
Justin Rose
Adam Hadwin
8:35 AM
1
Gary Woodland
Brian Harman
8:45 AM
1
Austin Eckroat
Sahith Theegala
8:55 AM
1
Chris Kirk
Billy Horschel
9:10 AM
1
Rickie Fowler
Shane Lowry
9:20 AM
1
Kevin Tway
Brendon Todd
9:30 AM
1
Adam Schenk
Tony Finau
9:40 AM
1
Patrick Cantlay
Wyndham Clark
9:50 AM
1
Jordan Spieth
Jake Knapp
10:00 AM
1
Viktor Hovland
Matt Kuchar
10:10 AM
1
Nick Taylor
Harris English
10:25 AM
1
Adam Scott
Ben Kohles
10:35 AM
1
Tom Kim
Adam Svensson
10:45 AM
1
Akshay Bhatia
Tom Hoge
10:55 AM
1
Will Zalatoris
Kurt Kitayama
11:05 AM
1
Patrick Rodgers
Lucas Glover
11:15 AM
1
Webb Simpson
Russell Henley
11:25 AM
1
Andrew Putnam
Nick Dunlap
11:40 AM
1
Si Woo Kim
Seamus Power
11:50 AM
1
Taylor Moore
Mackenzie Hughes
12:00 PM
1
Justin Thomas
Corey Conners
12:10 PM
1
Tommy Fleetwood
Keegan Bradley
12:20 PM
1
Cam Davis
Alex Noren
12:30 PM
1
Max Homa
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
12:40 PM
1
Cameron Young
Grayson Murray
12:55 PM
1
Denny McCarthy
Lee Hodges
1:05 PM
1
Stephan Jaeger
Collin Morikawa
1:15 PM
1
Byeong Hun An
Taylor Pendrith
1:25 PM
1
Jason Day
Sam Burns
1:35 PM
1
Sungjae Im
Sepp Straka
1:45 PM
1
Xander Schauffele
Rory McIlroy