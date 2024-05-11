Advertisement

Wells Fargo Championship 2024 tee times: Final round at Quail Hollow

Golf Channel
·2 min read
Xander Schauffele leads Rory McIlroy by a shot entering the final round of the Wells Fargo Championship.

Here's a look at tee times and pairings for Sunday at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina (click here for how to watch):

TIME

TEE

PLAYERS

7:55 AM
EDT

1

Eric Cole

Peter Malnati

8:05 AM
EDT

1

Matthieu Pavon

Matt Fitzpatrick

8:15 AM
EDT

1

J.T. Poston

Emiliano Grillo

8:25 AM
EDT

1

Justin Rose

Adam Hadwin

8:35 AM
EDT

1

Gary Woodland

Brian Harman

8:45 AM
EDT

1

Austin Eckroat

Sahith Theegala

8:55 AM
EDT

1

Chris Kirk

Billy Horschel

9:10 AM
EDT

1

Rickie Fowler

Shane Lowry

9:20 AM
EDT

1

Kevin Tway

Brendon Todd

9:30 AM
EDT

1

Adam Schenk

Tony Finau

9:40 AM
EDT

1

Patrick Cantlay

Wyndham Clark

9:50 AM
EDT

1

Jordan Spieth

Jake Knapp

10:00 AM
EDT

1

Viktor Hovland

Matt Kuchar

10:10 AM
EDT

1

Nick Taylor

Harris English

10:25 AM
EDT

1

Adam Scott

Ben Kohles

10:35 AM
EDT

1

Tom Kim

Adam Svensson

10:45 AM
EDT

1

Akshay Bhatia

Tom Hoge

10:55 AM
EDT

1

Will Zalatoris

Kurt Kitayama

11:05 AM
EDT

1

Patrick Rodgers

Lucas Glover

11:15 AM
EDT

1

Webb Simpson

Russell Henley

11:25 AM
EDT

1

Andrew Putnam

Nick Dunlap

11:40 AM
EDT

1

Si Woo Kim

Seamus Power

11:50 AM
EDT

1

Taylor Moore

Mackenzie Hughes

12:00 PM
EDT

1

Justin Thomas

Corey Conners

12:10 PM
EDT

1

Tommy Fleetwood

Keegan Bradley

12:20 PM
EDT

1

Cam Davis

Alex Noren

12:30 PM
EDT

1

Max Homa

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

12:40 PM
EDT

1

Cameron Young

Grayson Murray

12:55 PM
EDT

1

Denny McCarthy

Lee Hodges

1:05 PM
EDT

1

Stephan Jaeger

Collin Morikawa

1:15 PM
EDT

1

Byeong Hun An

Taylor Pendrith

1:25 PM
EDT

1

Jason Day

Sam Burns

1:35 PM
EDT

1

Sungjae Im

Sepp Straka

1:45 PM
EDT

1

Xander Schauffele

Rory McIlroy