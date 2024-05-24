'We'll go up through the play-offs' - Firpo on Leeds' mindset

[Getty Images]

Junior Firpo insists Leeds United did not buckle under the pressure of the Championship and that their players' mindset has never changed during the season.

Speaking to the PA news agency he said: "It was difficult, but for me I think it's more about a lot of players having played a lot of games.

"Players played 50 games - that's a lot. Especially at the end of the season, when you need players as fresh as possible. People were tired with knocks, with little injuries or whatever.

"So I think the most important thing that we did was recover from the physical side, because our mindset did not change - if it's not automatic promotion, we'll go up through the play-offs."

Ahead of Sunday's play-off final against Southampton, the defender who has played 28 Championship games this season, said: "It's not every day you can play in a final. It doesn't matter if it's a play-off final or whatever.

"It's a final. It's 90 minutes. It will be a nervy game, a difficult game I think, but if I have to pick one team in the final, I pick us."