'Welcome to Cowboys Nation:' Reactions as ROCORI's Matt Waletzko is drafted by Dallas

North Dakota senior Matt Waletkzo sits in a huddle during the game against North Dakota State Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at the Alerus Center in Grand Forks.

Offensive lineman Matt Waletzko is headed to the Lone Star state.

The Cold Spring native became the second ROCORI graduate to ever be drafted in the NFL when the Dallas Cowboys selected him in the fifth round Saturday.

Waletzko started four seasons on the University of North Dakota's offensive line and played in the 2022 Reese's Senior Bowl.

Here's how ROCORI fans, UND fans, and more reacted to the Cowboys' pick.

Congratulations @mattwaletzko on being drafted by the Dallas Cowboys!! We’re so incredibly proud of this young man, the work you’ve put it and the unbelievable person you are! Dream come true!!! pic.twitter.com/C14HfVMdye — ROCORI SPARTAN FB (@rocorifootball) April 30, 2022

Matt Waletzko! That’s a very athletic offensive tackle with developmental upside. I spy a training camp competition with him and Josh Ball. — Jonah Tuls (@JonahTulsNFL) April 30, 2022

Congratulations to ROCORI Grad @mattwaletzko on being drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the 2022 NFL Draft! #ROCORIProud https://t.co/S1OyvCJ133 — ROCORI Baseball (@ROCORI_Baseball) April 30, 2022

Jerry Jones said “Gimme that big boy from North Dakota”



Let’s go @dallascowboys @mattwaletzko !! — HP (@hunter_pinke) April 30, 2022

Yes!! The Cowboys take UND tackle Matt Waletzko in the 5th round. What a story.

Congrats to Matt and the Waletzko family! https://t.co/m4E5Rl0uvM — UNDFootball360 (@UNDFootball360) April 30, 2022

Matt Waletzko runs 6-8, 312 and he’s a high-level athlete to boot. Had a few teams tell me they thought he was one of the highest upside tackles to watch for after day one. #Cowboys https://t.co/pZuhSUDH2B — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) April 30, 2022

Elisabeth Smith is a digital producer within the USA Today Network. You can follow her on Twitter @elisabethsmith0 or reach her at elisabeth.smith@gannett.com

This article originally appeared on St. Cloud Times: Cold Spring's Matt Waletzko picked by Dallas Cowboys in 2022 NFL Draft