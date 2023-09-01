Welcome to the Boston Celtics: Best of Svi Mykhailiuk in 2022-23

The Boston Celtics have signed forward Svi Mykhailiuk, a native of Cherkasy, Ukraine, who stands at 6-foot-7 and weighs 205 pounds. Last season, he split his playing time between the Charlotte Hornets and the New York Knicks for a total of 32 games, including 8 starts, and averaged 6.9 points, 1.7 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game with a career-best 42.4% 3-point shooting average.

Over the course of his five-year professional career, Mykhailiuk has played for the Detroit Pistons, Los Angeles Lakers, Oklahoma City Thunder, and Toronto Raptors. Across 252 total career games, he has averaged 6.6 points, 1.8 boards, and 1.4 assists per game while shooting 40.3% from the floor overall.

Chosen as the 47th overall pick in the 2018 NBA draft, Mykhailiuk will add size, shooting, and passing to Boston’s roster.

To see the best of his play from last season, check out the highlight reel put together by fan-favorite videographer Tomasz Kordylewski embedded above.

