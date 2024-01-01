Weekly Horoscope: The outlook for each Zodiac sign, week of Jan. 1

Happy New Year!

What will the first week of the new year bring the signs? Let’s take a look at what the beginning days of 2024 have in store for each sign…

Aries

Aries will be stressed. It is a new year to start being productive, and they will not know where to begin with their to-do list. As Aries does, they will prevail and organize their to-dos.

Taurus

Taurus will be realistic about the new year. They typically don’t make resolutions, so they will move forward with the week like they would any other week.

Gemini

Gemini will be thrilled for the new year this week. They will embody the “new year, new me” saying and really change their ways this week.

Cancer

Cancer will be happy to start the new year. 2023 was not the best for them, so they will feel delighted to start a new year on a high note.

Leo

Leos will be relaxing this week. After the stress of the holidays, Leos will be in a very much need of rest, too.

Virgo

Virgo’s will be skeptical this week. This holiday season was joyful and good to them, so they might be worried something bad might come their way. Nonetheless, they will make it through anything negative.

Libra

Libras will be enjoying the new year with their friends and loved ones. Spending quality time with people will rejuvenate a Libra.

Scorpio

Scorpios will be motivated to start the new year by working out, grocery shopping, and anything else they need to do to feel productive.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius will be taking their time this week. They know they have a whole year to be productive and will take the time to relax and rejuvenate.

Capricorn

Capricorns will be the most hopeful for a new year. Capricorns look forward to new beginnings; this week, they will prepare for everything this year will bring them.

Aquarius

Aquarius will be organizing. Spring cleaning starts early for Aquarius, so they will take the time to accomplish and declutter.

Pisces

Pisces will need some cheering up this week. After a fun year, it will be tough for Pisces to enjoy the new year’s opportunities. Friends will be able to help the Pisces let go of 2023 and look forward to the new year.

