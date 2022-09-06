Weekend Rewind: Ohio State crowd chants they want Bronny James during Notre Dame game

The most-hyped college football game of the past week took place in Columbus, where Ohio State hosted Notre Dame. Thanks to a dominant defensive effort, the Buckeyes beat the Fighting Irish, 21-10.

As expected, it was an electric atmosphere at Ohio Stadium and plenty of sports celebrities were in attendance. Some of the famous alums on the sidelines during pregame included Jayson Tatum, Ezekiel Elliott and a half-dozen other NFL players.

The biggest name belonged to Akron native LeBron James, who is entering his 20th year in the NBA and fifth with the Lakers. While LeBron went straight from high school to the NBA, he’s adopted Ohio State as his favorite college football team. And as James schmoozed with potential recruits for the Buckeyes, his son Bronny got recognized by the crowd – which started a “We want Bronny” chant.

The Ohio State fans started a "WE WANT BRONNY" chant 😅 pic.twitter.com/TLrwpuQwVn — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 4, 2022

A four-star recruit, Bronny (6-foot-3, 190 pounds) is one of the most highly-sought combo guards in the country entering his senior season at Sierra Canyon (Calif.). He is ranked No. 10 at his position and No. 41 overall in the class of 2023, according to 247Sports.

LeBron disputed a recent rumor that he’d decided on Oregon. Bronny has not made an official visit yet and no offers have been reported.

