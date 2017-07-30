Week after Indy wreck, Kyle Busch and Martin Truex Jr. to start 1-2 at Pocono

Kyle Busch and Martin Truex Jr. will be racing each other into turn 1 on the opening lap at Pocono.

A week after crashing while racing for the lead at Indianapolis, Busch and Truex will make up the front row for Sunday afternoon’s race at Pocono. Busch has the pole while Truex starts second.

The two drivers qualified in the top six at Indianapolis and had the two best cars throughout the first two-thirds of the race. But they collided when Truex got loose inside of Busch entering turn 1 on a restart on lap 111 and they both hit the wall. The accident happened on the first restart after their agreement to cooperate and give each other space on restarts had ended.

Two members from Truex’s team were suspended after a verbal spat with Busch’s crew chief Adam Stevens. The crew members are officially Joe Gibbs Racing employees and were suspended by the organization that owns Busch’s team. As part of its technical alliance with JGR, Furniture Row contracts with the team for its pit crew members.

Busch was the final qualifier to advance from the first round to the second round in Sunday’s qualifying session because he was conservative on his tires. That was a good idea. He was by far the fastest car in the final round.

It’s also the second-straight Pocono pole for Busch. He started first earlier this season at the 2.5-mile track but ended up finishing ninth.

Here’s the starting lineup for Sunday’s race.

1. Kyle Busch

2. Martin Truex Jr.

3. Jamie McMurray

4. Denny Hamlin

5. Ryan Blaney

6. Kevin Harvick

7. Clint Bowyer

8. Daniel Suarez

9. Erik Jones

10. Joey Logano

11. Brad Keselowski

12. Kasey Kahne

13. Chase Elliott

14. Jimmie Johnson

15. Matt Kenseth

16. Kyle Larson

17. Michael McDowell

18. Kurt Busch

19. Trevor Bayne

20. Ryan Newman

21. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

22. Danica Patrick

23. Dale Earnhardt Jr.

24. Chris Buescher

25. Aric Almirola

26. Austin Dillon

27. Paul Menard

28. AJ Allmendinger

29. Matt DiBenedetto

30. Ty Dillon

31. Landon Cassill

32. Cole Whitt

33. David Ragan

34. Corey LaJoie

35. Gray Gaulding

36. Stephen Leicht

37. Derrike Cope

38. Jeffrey Earnhardt





