Week 7 fantasy football RB rankings: Back to the Dalvin Cook show?

It was hard to find a more productive fantasy asset than Dalvin Cook the first couple weeks of the season. He meshed perfectly with Gary Kubiak’s run-first-second-and-third system on the Vikings, but as a result, frustration with the passing game grew for both Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs.

[Week 7 Fantasy Rankings: QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | FLEX | DST | Kickers]

Well, that changed quickly, as the Vikings started airing it out in back-to-back weeks, squeaking the wheels of both Thielen and Diggs. Cook received just 16 rushes last week.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

[Play in Yahoo’s NFL $250K Baller. $10 entry fee and $25K to first place]

So, now that the passing offense has shown itself potent, will the Vikings continue airing it out, or will they return to the Dalvin Cook show in Week 7? See where he falls in our experts’ running back rankings for Week 7:

2019 Fantasy Football Rankings powered by FantasyPros ECR ™ - Expert Consensus Rankings

