Week 6 recap: Big upsets and big injuries define a wild NFL Sunday
Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Show
Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | YouTube
The Week 6 NFL Sunday slate might have been the wildest one yet. We saw the two remaining unbeatens fall to teams playing with backup QBs and an SNF finish that went down to the literal final play. Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowski go game-by-game and provide their instant fantasy reactions to all the action from Week 6:
1:40 - NYG VS. BUF
11:12 - SF VS. CLE
19:47 - PHI VS. NYJ
28:50 - DET VS. TB
35:30 - SEA VS. CIN
41:10 - BAL VS. TEN
45:55 - WSH VS. ATL
50:55 - NE VS. LV
53:25 - AZ VS. LAR
57:35 - CAR VS. MIA
1:01:30 - IND VS. JAX
1:05:10 - NO VS. HOU
1:10:42 - MIN VS. CHI
🖥️ Watch this full episode on YouTube
Check out all the episodes of the Yahoo Fantasy Football Show and the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts