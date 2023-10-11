Week 6 Mountain West Bowl Projections
Week 6 Mountain West Bowl Projections
Air Force to a NY6 game?
UNVL firmly in?
We are all in on UNLV making a bowl game. The Rebels are at 4-1 and take on their rival Nevada who are not very good this year. They also host Colorado State and go to New Mexico, so six wins look good.
There could even be more wins as the Rebels will play San Jose State which isn’t looking all that great. Are we going to talk about a UNLV team that is going to win at least seven games?
The Rebels are the surprise team of the conference with typical expectations. Air Force is in the mix too as they are currently undefeated and had some offensive turnover, but UNLV has not been this good in a very long time and Barry Odom will have them to the post season.
As for the top of the conference, Wyoming took care of Fresno State this past weekend and can get to a big-time bowl game but they first must take on Air Force this weekend.
The Mountain West could beat itself up and allow Tulane to climb back into a New Year’s Six bowl game. Schedule-wise, the Cowboys have it but the Falcons do not and the latter will likely need to be undefeated to get to a big-time bowl game.
Also, San Diego State is hanging on by a thread for a bowl bid.
New Mexico Bowl
Saturday, December 16, 2023
5:45 pm ET, ESPN
University Stadium, Albuquerque, NM
Bowl Ties: Conference USA vs Mountain West
Matchup: Fresno State vs. Marshall
LA Bowl
Saturday, December 16, 2023
7:30 pm ET, ABC
SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles, CA
Bowl Ties: Mountain West vs Pac-12
Matchup: Wyoming vs. Utah
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
Saturday, December 23, 2023
3:30 pm ET, ESPN
Albertsons Stadium, Boise, ID
Bowl Ties: MAC vs Mountain West
Matchup: San Diego State vs. Bowling Green
EasyPost Hawaii Bowl
Saturday, December 23, 2023
10:30 pm ET, ESPN
Clarence TC Ching Athletics Complex, Honolulu, HI
Bowl Ties: American Athletic vs Mountain West
Matchup: UNLV vs. SMU
SERVPRO First Responder Bowl
Tuesday, December 26, 2023
5:30 pm ET, ESPN
Gerald R Ford Stadium, University Park, TX
Bowl Ties: AAC vs Pool
Matchup: Utah State vs. Western Kentucky
Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl
Saturday, December 30, 2023
4:30 pm ET, Barstool
Arizona Stadium, Tucson, AZ
Bowl Ties: MAC vs Mountain West
Matchup: Boise State vs. Miami (Ohio)
Vrbo Fiesta Bowl
Monday, January 1, 2024
1:00 pm ET, ESPN
State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ
Bowl Ties: New Year’s Six vs New Year’s Six
Matchup: Air Force vs. Oregon