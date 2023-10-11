Week 6 Mountain West Bowl Projections

Air Force to a NY6 game?

UNVL firmly in?

We are all in on UNLV making a bowl game. The Rebels are at 4-1 and take on their rival Nevada who are not very good this year. They also host Colorado State and go to New Mexico, so six wins look good.

There could even be more wins as the Rebels will play San Jose State which isn’t looking all that great. Are we going to talk about a UNLV team that is going to win at least seven games?

The Rebels are the surprise team of the conference with typical expectations. Air Force is in the mix too as they are currently undefeated and had some offensive turnover, but UNLV has not been this good in a very long time and Barry Odom will have them to the post season.

As for the top of the conference, Wyoming took care of Fresno State this past weekend and can get to a big-time bowl game but they first must take on Air Force this weekend.

The Mountain West could beat itself up and allow Tulane to climb back into a New Year’s Six bowl game. Schedule-wise, the Cowboys have it but the Falcons do not and the latter will likely need to be undefeated to get to a big-time bowl game.

Also, San Diego State is hanging on by a thread for a bowl bid.

New Mexico Bowl

Saturday, December 16, 2023

5:45 pm ET, ESPN

University Stadium, Albuquerque, NM

Bowl Ties: Conference USA vs Mountain West

Matchup: Fresno State vs. Marshall

LA Bowl

Saturday, December 16, 2023

7:30 pm ET, ABC

SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles, CA

Bowl Ties: Mountain West vs Pac-12

Matchup: Wyoming vs. Utah

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Saturday, December 23, 2023

3:30 pm ET, ESPN

Albertsons Stadium, Boise, ID

Bowl Ties: MAC vs Mountain West

Matchup: San Diego State vs. Bowling Green

EasyPost Hawaii Bowl

Saturday, December 23, 2023

10:30 pm ET, ESPN

Clarence TC Ching Athletics Complex, Honolulu, HI

Bowl Ties: American Athletic vs Mountain West

Matchup: UNLV vs. SMU

SERVPRO First Responder Bowl

Tuesday, December 26, 2023

5:30 pm ET, ESPN

Gerald R Ford Stadium, University Park, TX

Bowl Ties: AAC vs Pool

Matchup: Utah State vs. Western Kentucky

Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl

Saturday, December 30, 2023

4:30 pm ET, Barstool

Arizona Stadium, Tucson, AZ

Bowl Ties: MAC vs Mountain West

Matchup: Boise State vs. Miami (Ohio)

Vrbo Fiesta Bowl

Monday, January 1, 2024

1:00 pm ET, ESPN

State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ

Bowl Ties: New Year’s Six vs New Year’s Six

Matchup: Air Force vs. Oregon

