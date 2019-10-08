Week 6 fantasy football QB rankings: Dream matchup awaits for Kyler Murray

We’ve been waiting for the Kyler Murray-explosion game. We’ve seen signs of the buildup. He’s already passed for over 300 yards twice. He rushed for nearly 100 yards last week. Now, in Week 6, he gets the quarterback matchup of a lifetime.

Kyler Murray is set to face the Atlanta Falcons.

The Falcons defense has been the friendliest towards opposing quarterbacks this season, so a smash spot is in the works for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. Check out where Murray lands in our experts’ quarterback rankings for Week 6:

