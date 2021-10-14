Bold fantasy football predictions for Week 6

Every week, our Yahoo fantasy football crew will reveal their boldest predictions for the action ahead. It’s time to get bold for Week 6!

Terry McLaurin finishes as the No. 1 fantasy WR

Dalton Del Don: McLaurin has faced two of the league’s best defenses over the last three weeks but gets a KC D on Sunday that’s opened the season allowing 7.1 yards per play; it'd be the worst mark in NFL history. Scary Terry ranks No. 3 in WOPR this year, and Washington should have to pass a ton Sunday as near-TD underdogs in a game with easily this week’s highest total (55.5 points).

Donald Parham finds the end zone for the third consecutive week

Liz Loza: While the consensus keeps hyping Jared Cook, Parham keeps scoring TDs. A converted college WR and XFL standout, the 6-foot-8, 240-pound phenom has gained Justin Herbert's trust in the red area of the field. He's going to stay involved in Week 6 when the Chargers travel to Baltimore to take on a Ravens squad that's allowed the third-most points to opposing tight ends. In a game expected to be full of highlight plays (O/U of 51.5), the big man in the middle and his big-armed QB should connect for at least another 6 on Sunday.

Ricky Seals-Jones is a Top-5 TE

Matt Harmon: With Logan Thomas out, the Washington Football Team gave Ricky Seals-Jones excellent tight end usage. He played on 99 percent of the team snaps and ran a route on 87 percent of Taylor Heinicke dropbacks. He lined up a ton in the slot and outside. The volume was there with eight targets, it just didn't result in a massive box score. In Week 6 he draws the Chiefs, who have been destroyed by all positions this year but have allowed the most yards to tight ends. He is absolutely worth a stream if you’re hurting at the position.

[So many reasons to play Yahoo DFS: Learn more now and get in on the fun]

Travis Kelce Outscores all fantasy WRs

Story continues

Jennifer Eakins: The juicy combination of a Chiefs team coming off a tough loss and going up against the worst secondary in the league is a recipe for a monster day from Kelce. Tyreek Hill is dealing with a knee injury, Kansas City can't seem to find a consistent WR2, and Clyde-Edwards Helaire is on the shelf. Wheels up for a big Week 6 from Kelce in Washington.

Could Travis Kelce finish at the top of the receiving leaderboard in Week 6? (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

Prediction headline: Hooray for Hollywood

Scott Pianowski: I’m trying to understand why Hollywood Brown’s industry rank is WR21 this week. I have him at WR9. He’s scored touchdowns in four of five games, and the one bagel was the notorious game at Detroit when Brown dropped three touchdowns. This guy is always open, and Lamar Jackson has taken a significant step forward as a passer. The Chargers pass defense has been solid — Brandon Staley knows that modern defense is mostly about conceding the run, focusing on the pass — but I expect another Hollywood blow-up game.

Chase Claypool finishes in the top-10 WRs

Troy King: Yes, I know Big Ben is still his quarterback, but let me explain.

Claypool has been averaging 8.8 targets a game, which should only increase due to the Steelers losing Juju Smith-Schuster for the year.

Also, Claypool defeated “Boss-level” competition last week as he faced the second-ranked defense in the Denver Broncos, posting 130 receiving yards, a touchdown, and finishing as the WR12. In comparison, this week’s game is set on “easy mode” as he battles the Seattle Seahawks, who are ranked 30th in passing yards allowed. We should expect Claypool to dominate the Seattle secondary, who allowed Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp to combine for 242 receiving yards in Week 5.

Listen to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast