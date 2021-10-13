Week 6 Betting Preview: How will Raiders fare without Jon Gruden?
The NFL landscape shifted quickly and mightily after the Las Vegas Raiders and head coach Jon Gruden parted ways on Monday night after a series of offensive and disgusting emails from Gruden were made public.
Scott Pianowski & Frank Schwab react to Gruden's swift resignation and how they may expect the Raiders to play this Sunday against the Denver Broncos on this Wednesday podcast. They also take a look at the Philadelphia Eagles hosting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday night, a Geno Smith/Ben Roethlisberger duel on Sunday night and why the Chargers/Ravens matchup on Sunday might have the most incorrect point spread of the week.
