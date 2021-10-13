Week 6 Betting Preview: How will Raiders fare without Jon Gruden?

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast

The NFL landscape shifted quickly and mightily after the Las Vegas Raiders and head coach Jon Gruden parted ways on Monday night after a series of offensive and disgusting emails from Gruden were made public.

Scott Pianowski & Frank Schwab react to Gruden's swift resignation and how they may expect the Raiders to play this Sunday against the Denver Broncos on this Wednesday podcast. They also take a look at the Philadelphia Eagles hosting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday night, a Geno Smith/Ben Roethlisberger duel on Sunday night and why the Chargers/Ravens matchup on Sunday might have the most incorrect point spread of the week.

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden abruptly resigned on Monday night after a plethora of offensive emails were made public. (Photo by Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images)

