Week 4 Injury Report: Cowboys Smith works some, Browns missing many

The Dallas Cowboys returned to practice on Wednesday in preparation for their Week 4 game as they return home to face the Cleveland Browns. With a new week of game planning comes a fresh new look at the Cowboys injury report headed into Sunday.

Starting left tackle Tyron Smith missed another practiced today but worked off to the side for the first time since September 17. Smith has missed the last two games due to a neck injury and has his eyes set to return during this upcoming home stand for the Cowboys.

Cowboys LT Tyron Smith is practicing for first time since Sept. 17 neck injury. After he missed two games, there is optimism he’ll return during three-game homestand, perhaps as early as Sunday vs. Browns. But his contact is still limited. Likely only individual drills today. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) September 30, 2020





The Cowboys also look for relief in the secondary considering how much the team struggled against the Seahawks in Week 3. Cornerback Anthony Brown, who is dealing with a rib injury, was off to the side doing conditioning work. Fellow cornerback Chidobe Awuzie was also seen doing conditioning work as he deals with a hamstring injury. Both Anthony and Awuzie are on injured reserve. Wide receiver Ventell Bryant continues to put in work as well as he gets closer to making his season debut.

The side field was busy today as the Cowboys practiced. WR Ventell Bryant (knee), CB Anthony Brown (ribs) and CB Chidobe Awuzie (hamstring) did conditioning work. All are on injured reserve. DE Randy Gregory, who can begin practicing one week from today, also was there per usual. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) September 30, 2020





Cowboys fans everywhere are also salivating waiting for the 2020 debut of defensive end Randy Gregory. Gregory continues to do work off to the side and is now eligible to begin joining team practices one week from today.

The only member of the team not participating in the individual drills portion of practice was defensive end Demarcus Lawrence. It’s been reported that Lawrence is dealing with a slight knee injury.





As for the Dallas Cowboys opponents this week, the Cleveland Browns have a little bit more of a detailed injury report to kick off this week’s practices. It’s important to note that corner back Denzel Ward, running back Kareem Hunt, linebacker Tae Davis, defensive end Adrian Clayborn and guard Joel Bitonio all did not practice today.

Check back in the coming days to monitor both team’s injury reports going forward towards Sunday’s 1 PM match up at AT&T Stadium.

