Week 4 Pickups: Zach Wilson’s return, Khalil Herbert’s opportunity & Romeo Doubs’ breakout game
Matt Harmon is joined by Andy Behrens, as he is each and every Tuesday morning, to list off the best targets on waiver wires around fantasy football leagues everywhere.
The guys also discuss the Mac Jones’ injury, Zach Wilson’s return to the Jets, a whole host of injuries on the Chargers roster and a recap of the Broncos’ win over the 49ers on Sunday night.
01:25 NEWS / Mac Jones high ankle sprain
04:25 NEWS / Zach Wilson expected return in week 4
08:40 NEWS / Chargers LT Rashawn Slater out for season
16:20 NEWS / D’Andre Swift to miss next 2 weeks?
20:15 RECAP: Broncos 11, 49ers 10
30:00 Waivers - Running Backs
39:10 Waivers - Wide Receivers
46:00 Waivers - Quarterbacks
47:45 Waivers - Tight Ends
51:50 Getting in early
54:50 Drops
60:40 Hold on loosely
63:40 Matt’s mom’s league - Drop of the week!
