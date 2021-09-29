Week 4 Betting Preview: Are the Chargers the best value in the AFC west?
With the Kansas City Chiefs sitting dead last in the hyper-competitive AFC West, is it time to evaluate their odds to win the division? Scott Pianowski and Frank Schwab kick off this Wednesday betting pod discussing the divisional odds in the AFC West and check in on where the value is on the MVP race.
Later in the show, they talk about the lines for all 16 games from Week 4 including the Patriots welcoming Tom Brady back to Foxboro and a pair of compelling NFC West matchups as the Rams host the Cardinals and the Seahawks travel to San Francisco to see if they can right the ship against the 49ers.
