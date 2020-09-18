Week 2's top game: Cam Newton's comeback tour hits Seattle vs. Russell Wilson and Jamal Adams

Yahoo Sports NFL senior writers Charles Robinson and Terez Paylor select a game this week that will leave us buzzing heading into Monday.

Robinson’s must-watch

New England Patriots at Seattle Seahawks

If New England and Cam Newton want an early measuring stick, this is the opportunity.

Not only is Seattle one of the most deep and talented offensive rosters in the league, the secondary has plenty of room to grow as Jamal Adams continues to influence the style of play around him. Conversely, it will be interesting to see if the Patriots adjust Newton’s workload carrying the ball after last week’s 15 rushing attempts.

One way or another, we’re going to find out precisely how legitimate Seattle will be as a Super Bowl contender — and whether the Patriots may still be on that track without Tom Brady.

Paylor’s must-watch

I’m ready for this. An angry Cam Newton with a lot to prove vs. an angry Jamal Adams with a lot to prove. In prime time, no less!

The entire NFL basically counted out Newton, who played with an edge in the Patriots’ Week 1 win over Miami. It will be interesting to see how he fares if he has to throw more Sunday night, which is a likelihood since Adams is a run-stopping, box safety-playing monster who is going to be keyed in on the Pats’ plethora of RPOs.

It’s also gonna be great watching the great Bill Belichick gameplan for the great Russell Wilson. So much to look forward in this game for football nerds. Is it Sunday night yet?

