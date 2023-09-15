Week 2 fantasy viewer guide: Games to binge, stream and skip

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Show

Week 2 has arrived! On the pod we continue our Football Friday tradition of providing a 'Fantasy Viewer's guide' to the action. 4 for 4's Jennifer Eakins joins Matt Harmon to identify the games you need to binge, stream and skip this weekend:

1:10 - Week 2 Viewer's Guide: Binge, stream, skip

3:40 - Binge games

3:59 - BAL VS. CIN

10:36 - SEA VS. DET

16:34 - KC VS. JAX

22:24 - SF VS. LAR

29:57 - LV VS. BUF

33:30 - Stream games

33:39 - GB VS. ATL

37:50 - LAC VS. TEN

40:15 - NYJ VS. DAL

43:00 - MIA VS. NE

46:15 - NO VS. CAR

49:15 - CLE VS. PIT

53:35 - Skip games

1:00:50 - Smart Flex picks for Week 2

