Week 2 Fantasy Football Rankings: TE, K, DEF

Patrick Daugherty
·4 min read

Darren Waller greets a plus matchup in the Cardinals, Dallas Goedert settles into a golden scoring environment vs. the Vikings, and Dawson Knox searches for touchdowns against Tennessee.

Week 2 Tight Ends

RK

Player

Opp

1

Travis Kelce

LAC

2

Mark Andrews

MIA

3

Kyle Pitts

@LA

4

Darren Waller

ARI

5

Dalton Schultz

CIN

6

Dallas Goedert

MIN

7

T.J. Hockenson

WAS

8

Pat Freiermuth

NE

9

Zach Ertz

@LV

10

Dawson Knox

TEN

11

Cole Kmet

@GB

12

Gerald Everett

@KC

13

Hunter Henry

@PIT

14

Robert Tonyan

CHI

15

Albert Okwuegbunam

HOU

16

Logan Thomas

@DET

17

Hayden Hurst

@DAL

18

Tyler Higbee

ATL

19

Evan Engram

IND

20

Noah Fant

@SF

21

Irv Smith

@PHI

22

Tyler Conklin

@CLE

23

Taysom Hill

TB

24

David Njoku

NYJ

25

Mike Gesicki

@BAL

26

Austin Hooper

@BUF

27

Cameron Brate

@NO

28

Mo Alie-Cox

@JAC

29

Tyler Kroft

SEA

30

Harrison Bryant

NYJ

31

Jonnu Smith

@PIT

32

Brevin Jordan

@DEN

33

Juwan Johnson

TB

34

Isaiah Likely

MIA

TE Notes: Mark Andrews led all Week 1 tight ends in route rate. The Ravens' receiver corps appeared as uninspiring as feared. Fantasy managers have to shake off a disappointing statline and move on. … Speaking of disappointing statlines, there was Kyle Pitts' 2/19 on seven looks. Tough to swallow, though I was encouraged by what happened elsewhere in the Falcons' skill corps. That was Drake London producing a 5/74 line on seven targets after barely practicing this summer. London's emergence would take heat off Pitts. … Coming off a 4/79 Week 1, Darren Waller gets a Cardinals defense that forgot it might want to defend Travis Kelce. … Dak Prescott's (thumb) absence is devastating news for the Cowboys' entire skill group, though it probably affects Dalton Schultz the least. Schultz is the Cowboys' easy button. When in doubt, give him a short target and live to fight another play. His volume should remain intact. … I'm too offended by the Taysom Hill situation to even write about it, alas. All of his Week 1 production came in a series that seemed to be scripted. I remain skeptical this will be the TE2 streaming promised land.

Dallas Goedert ran a route on 91 percent of his Week 1 snaps. Arguably no one would benefit more if the Eagles follow through on passing more this season. A 50.5 over/under makes for a nice Week 2 scoring environment with the Vikings. … T.J. Hockenson's ceiling may never develop but his targets floor remained as expected against the Eagles. … Pat Freiermuth and Tyler Higbee were the only tight ends to reach 10 targets in Week 1. Higbee's was a drop-filled fluke in garbage time. Freiermuth's was fueled in part by overtime, but it's not a surprise he provided a safe haven for ultra-limited Mitchell Trubisky. … Zach Ertz (calf) made it through the opener without suffering a setback and could double his four targets in Week 2 against the Raiders. This offense badly needs his looks. … Dawson Knox is going to need touchdowns to survive in fantasy and he didn't get one in Week 1. His saving grace is going to be the offensive environments the Bills invite. The Week 2 total with Tennessee is creeping near 50.

Devastating though Cole Kmet's Week 1 doughnut was, it didn't mean much in a rain-ruined affair where Justin Fields completed eight passes. … Robert Tonyan drew five targets only twice in eight 2021 appearances. He reached that number in Week 1, and it's a plausible weekly over/under as Aaron Rodgers adjusts to his new receiver corps. … Whatever summer weirdness there was with Albert Okwuegbunam seems to have faded away, even if the Broncos featured a disturbing number of tight ends against the Seahawks. Okwuegbunam saw action in the red zone. … Week 1 was nothing special for Evan Engram. I would still bet the Jags need his targets more than is currently appreciated. … Logan Thomas has already re-proven his health in an offense that is going to feature tight end looks. … Irv Smith's Week 1 doughnut was supposedly matchup-related. That's the sort of things coaches say when they don't like you very much. … David Njoku was out-targeted 4-1 by Harrison Bryant vs. the Panthers. That qualifies as a “yikes.”

Week 2 Kickers

RK

Player

Opp

1

Evan McPherson

@DAL

2

Justin Tucker

MIA

3

Ryan Succop

@NO

4

Tyler Bass

TEN

5

Matt Gay

ATL

6

Wil Lutz

TB

7

Dustin Hopkins

@KC

8

Jake Elliott

MIN

9

Greg Joseph

@PHI

10

Daniel Carlson

ARI

11

Younghoe Koo

@LA

12

Brandon McManus

HOU

13

Jason Sanders

@BAL

14

Matt Prater

@LV

15

Matt Ammendola

LAC

16

Randy Bullock

@BUF

17

Robbie Gould

SEA

18

Cade York

NYJ

19

Mason Crosby

CHI

20

Austin Seibert

WAS

21

Ka'imi Fairbairn

@DEN

22

Chris Boswell

NE

23

Joey Slye

@DET

24

Graham Gano

CAR

25

Nick Folk

@PIT

26

Brett Maher

CIN

27

Jason Myers

@SF

28

Riley Patterson

IND

29

Greg Zuerlein

@CLE

30

Eddy Pineiro

@NYG

31

Cairo Santos

@GB

Week 2 Defense/Special Teams

RK

Player

Opp

1

San Francisco 49ers

SEA

2

Los Angeles Rams

ATL

3

Denver Broncos

HOU

4

Buffalo Bills

TEN

5

Cleveland Browns

NYJ

6

Cincinnati Bengals

@DAL

7

Green Bay Packers

CHI

8

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

@NO

9

New England Patriots

@PIT

10

Indianapolis Colts

@JAC

11

Pittsburgh Steelers

NE

12

New York Giants

CAR

13

Dallas Cowboys

CIN

14

Seattle Seahawks

@SF

15

Miami Dolphins

@BAL

16

Baltimore Ravens

MIA

17

Minnesota Vikings

@PHI

18

New Orleans Saints

TB

19

Philadelphia Eagles

MIN

20

Washington Commanders

@DET

21

New York Jets

@CLE

22

Detroit Lions

WAS

23

Kansas City Chiefs

LAC

24

Chicago Bears

@GB

25

Los Angeles Chargers

@KC

26

Jacksonville Jaguars

IND

27

Las Vegas Raiders

ARI

28

Carolina Panthers

@NYG

29

Houston Texans

@DEN

30

Tennessee Titans

@BUF

31

Atlanta Falcons

@LA

32

Arizona Cardinals

@LV

