Week 2 Fantasy Football Rankings: TE, K, DEF
Darren Waller greets a plus matchup in the Cardinals, Dallas Goedert settles into a golden scoring environment vs. the Vikings, and Dawson Knox searches for touchdowns against Tennessee.
Other positions: Quarterback | Running Back | Receiver
Week 2 Tight Ends
RK
Player
Opp
1
LAC
2
MIA
3
@LA
4
ARI
5
CIN
6
MIN
7
WAS
8
NE
9
@LV
10
TEN
11
@GB
12
@KC
13
@PIT
14
CHI
15
HOU
16
@DET
17
@DAL
18
ATL
19
IND
20
@SF
21
@PHI
22
@CLE
23
TB
24
NYJ
25
@BAL
26
@BUF
27
@NO
28
@JAC
29
SEA
30
NYJ
31
@PIT
32
@DEN
33
TB
34
MIA
TE Notes: Mark Andrews led all Week 1 tight ends in route rate. The Ravens' receiver corps appeared as uninspiring as feared. Fantasy managers have to shake off a disappointing statline and move on. … Speaking of disappointing statlines, there was Kyle Pitts' 2/19 on seven looks. Tough to swallow, though I was encouraged by what happened elsewhere in the Falcons' skill corps. That was Drake London producing a 5/74 line on seven targets after barely practicing this summer. London's emergence would take heat off Pitts. … Coming off a 4/79 Week 1, Darren Waller gets a Cardinals defense that forgot it might want to defend Travis Kelce. … Dak Prescott's (thumb) absence is devastating news for the Cowboys' entire skill group, though it probably affects Dalton Schultz the least. Schultz is the Cowboys' easy button. When in doubt, give him a short target and live to fight another play. His volume should remain intact. … I'm too offended by the Taysom Hill situation to even write about it, alas. All of his Week 1 production came in a series that seemed to be scripted. I remain skeptical this will be the TE2 streaming promised land.
Dallas Goedert ran a route on 91 percent of his Week 1 snaps. Arguably no one would benefit more if the Eagles follow through on passing more this season. A 50.5 over/under makes for a nice Week 2 scoring environment with the Vikings. … T.J. Hockenson's ceiling may never develop but his targets floor remained as expected against the Eagles. … Pat Freiermuth and Tyler Higbee were the only tight ends to reach 10 targets in Week 1. Higbee's was a drop-filled fluke in garbage time. Freiermuth's was fueled in part by overtime, but it's not a surprise he provided a safe haven for ultra-limited Mitchell Trubisky. … Zach Ertz (calf) made it through the opener without suffering a setback and could double his four targets in Week 2 against the Raiders. This offense badly needs his looks. … Dawson Knox is going to need touchdowns to survive in fantasy and he didn't get one in Week 1. His saving grace is going to be the offensive environments the Bills invite. The Week 2 total with Tennessee is creeping near 50.
Devastating though Cole Kmet's Week 1 doughnut was, it didn't mean much in a rain-ruined affair where Justin Fields completed eight passes. … Robert Tonyan drew five targets only twice in eight 2021 appearances. He reached that number in Week 1, and it's a plausible weekly over/under as Aaron Rodgers adjusts to his new receiver corps. … Whatever summer weirdness there was with Albert Okwuegbunam seems to have faded away, even if the Broncos featured a disturbing number of tight ends against the Seahawks. Okwuegbunam saw action in the red zone. … Week 1 was nothing special for Evan Engram. I would still bet the Jags need his targets more than is currently appreciated. … Logan Thomas has already re-proven his health in an offense that is going to feature tight end looks. … Irv Smith's Week 1 doughnut was supposedly matchup-related. That's the sort of things coaches say when they don't like you very much. … David Njoku was out-targeted 4-1 by Harrison Bryant vs. the Panthers. That qualifies as a “yikes.”
Week 2 Kickers
RK
Player
Opp
1
@DAL
2
MIA
3
@NO
4
TEN
5
ATL
6
TB
7
@KC
8
MIN
9
@PHI
10
ARI
11
@LA
12
HOU
13
@BAL
14
@LV
15
LAC
16
@BUF
17
SEA
18
NYJ
19
CHI
20
WAS
21
@DEN
22
NE
23
@DET
24
CAR
25
@PIT
26
CIN
27
@SF
28
IND
29
@CLE
30
@NYG
31
@GB
Week 2 Defense/Special Teams
RK
Player
Opp
1
San Francisco 49ers
SEA
2
Los Angeles Rams
ATL
3
Denver Broncos
HOU
4
Buffalo Bills
TEN
5
Cleveland Browns
NYJ
6
Cincinnati Bengals
@DAL
7
Green Bay Packers
CHI
8
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
@NO
9
New England Patriots
@PIT
10
Indianapolis Colts
@JAC
11
Pittsburgh Steelers
NE
12
New York Giants
CAR
13
Dallas Cowboys
CIN
14
Seattle Seahawks
@SF
15
Miami Dolphins
@BAL
16
Baltimore Ravens
MIA
17
Minnesota Vikings
@PHI
18
New Orleans Saints
TB
19
Philadelphia Eagles
MIN
20
Washington Commanders
@DET
21
New York Jets
@CLE
22
Detroit Lions
WAS
23
Kansas City Chiefs
LAC
24
Chicago Bears
@GB
25
Los Angeles Chargers
@KC
26
Jacksonville Jaguars
IND
27
Las Vegas Raiders
ARI
28
Carolina Panthers
@NYG
29
Houston Texans
@DEN
30
Tennessee Titans
@BUF
31
Atlanta Falcons
@LA
32
Arizona Cardinals
@LV