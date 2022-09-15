Week 2 Fantasy Football Rankings: TE, K, DEF

Darren Waller greets a plus matchup in the Cardinals, Dallas Goedert settles into a golden scoring environment vs. the Vikings, and Dawson Knox searches for touchdowns against Tennessee.

Week 2 Tight Ends

TE Notes: Mark Andrews led all Week 1 tight ends in route rate. The Ravens' receiver corps appeared as uninspiring as feared. Fantasy managers have to shake off a disappointing statline and move on. … Speaking of disappointing statlines, there was Kyle Pitts' 2/19 on seven looks. Tough to swallow, though I was encouraged by what happened elsewhere in the Falcons' skill corps. That was Drake London producing a 5/74 line on seven targets after barely practicing this summer. London's emergence would take heat off Pitts. … Coming off a 4/79 Week 1, Darren Waller gets a Cardinals defense that forgot it might want to defend Travis Kelce. … Dak Prescott's (thumb) absence is devastating news for the Cowboys' entire skill group, though it probably affects Dalton Schultz the least. Schultz is the Cowboys' easy button. When in doubt, give him a short target and live to fight another play. His volume should remain intact. … I'm too offended by the Taysom Hill situation to even write about it, alas. All of his Week 1 production came in a series that seemed to be scripted. I remain skeptical this will be the TE2 streaming promised land.

Dallas Goedert ran a route on 91 percent of his Week 1 snaps. Arguably no one would benefit more if the Eagles follow through on passing more this season. A 50.5 over/under makes for a nice Week 2 scoring environment with the Vikings. … T.J. Hockenson's ceiling may never develop but his targets floor remained as expected against the Eagles. … Pat Freiermuth and Tyler Higbee were the only tight ends to reach 10 targets in Week 1. Higbee's was a drop-filled fluke in garbage time. Freiermuth's was fueled in part by overtime, but it's not a surprise he provided a safe haven for ultra-limited Mitchell Trubisky. … Zach Ertz (calf) made it through the opener without suffering a setback and could double his four targets in Week 2 against the Raiders. This offense badly needs his looks. … Dawson Knox is going to need touchdowns to survive in fantasy and he didn't get one in Week 1. His saving grace is going to be the offensive environments the Bills invite. The Week 2 total with Tennessee is creeping near 50.

Devastating though Cole Kmet's Week 1 doughnut was, it didn't mean much in a rain-ruined affair where Justin Fields completed eight passes. … Robert Tonyan drew five targets only twice in eight 2021 appearances. He reached that number in Week 1, and it's a plausible weekly over/under as Aaron Rodgers adjusts to his new receiver corps. … Whatever summer weirdness there was with Albert Okwuegbunam seems to have faded away, even if the Broncos featured a disturbing number of tight ends against the Seahawks. Okwuegbunam saw action in the red zone. … Week 1 was nothing special for Evan Engram. I would still bet the Jags need his targets more than is currently appreciated. … Logan Thomas has already re-proven his health in an offense that is going to feature tight end looks. … Irv Smith's Week 1 doughnut was supposedly matchup-related. That's the sort of things coaches say when they don't like you very much. … David Njoku was out-targeted 4-1 by Harrison Bryant vs. the Panthers. That qualifies as a “yikes.”

