Week 15 Wrap: James Cook looks like a fantasy league winner in incredible performance

James Cook delivered the best game of his young career in Week 15. (Photo by Lauren Leigh Bacho/Getty Images)

The Bills blew out the Cowboys despite Josh Allen completing just seven passes thanks to a James Cook eruption. Cook was the No. 2 fantasy back this week while setting career-highs in carries (25) and rushing yards (179). He pulled down a nice touchdown catch and had 104 rushing yards by halftime against a Dallas defense that hadn’t allowed a 100-yarder rusher all season. The Cowboys entered yielding the third-fewest fantasy points to running backs, but Cook had 221 total yards compared to Dallas’ 92 with the score 31-3 in the fourth quarter.

Cook lost short scores to Allen and Latavius Murray but had a carry inside the 10 and dropped a potential TD pass two plays later, so he saw increased goal-line work. Cook’s day could’ve been even bigger if not for the drop and also being tackled at the one-yard line earlier, but his expanded role under OC Joe Brady continues to make the RB a fantasy star. Cook hasn’t seen a snap share higher than 55% over his last four games, but he’s averaging 24.1 fantasy points over that span anyway. He’s a top-five RB against the Chargers in Week 16.

Allen attempted just 15 throws, as Buffalo’s passing game wasn’t needed Sunday. Stefon Diggs pulled down a nice one-handed catch in the rain, but he’s now averaged just 41.4 receiving yards over his last five games. Dalton Kincaid dropped both of his targets during the same drive, while Gabe Davis recorded zero catches for the third time over his last five games (with a top-10 WR week in between).

That this Bills team entered the day as the AFC’s 11th seed is comical.

Dak Prescott missed an open Brandin Cooks for a 71-yard touchdown during Dallas’ opening drive, and it didn’t get much better from there. Prescott failed to throw a TD for the first time since Week 1 and got just 3.9 YPA with Buffalo also dropping a couple of potential interceptions. He entered with a 22:2 TD:INT ratio over seven games since Dallas’ bye, but Prescott picked a bad time for fantasy managers to have his worst performance of the season. He’s gotten 8.5 YPA with 20 TD passes at home but just 6.5 YPA with eight scores on the road this year. Prescott’s MVP case took a big hit Sunday.

Tony Pollard got 4.7 YPC but was limited to just 11 carries thanks to game script, and the early loss of All-Pro guard Zack Martin didn’t help. CeeDee Lamb didn’t do much with 10 targets, but a rushing score marked his sixth straight game with a touchdown. Still, the Cowboys offense mostly laid an egg during the opening of the fantasy playoffs, and Dallas is on the road again next week.

