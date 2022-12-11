Week 14 Fantasy Football Blog

Week 14 is here and not only is there a host of injuries to contend with but six teams are on a bye. It's a rough week, but hopefully managers can make that final push to get into the playoffs. Can't watch the games today? Check back here for updates on all of the action during the 1:00 and 4:00 pm ET slate of games.

INACTIVES

Lamar Jackson

James Robinson

Kadarius Toney

Brandin Cooks

Nico Collins

Courtland Sutton

Rondale Moore

Jakobi Meyers

Hayden Hurst

1:00 pm ET

Jets @ Bills

Browns @ Bengals

Texans @ Cowboys

Vikings @ Lions

Jaguars @ Titans

Eagles @ Giants

Ravens @ Steelers

1:22 - Houston just cashed in a muffed punt with a one-yard Dameon Pierce touchdown. They tied it up 7-7 against the Cowboys.

INJURY UPDATE: Kenny Pickett was slammed hard to the ground and is headed into the blue medical tent while the Ravens are on offense.

1:20 - The Eagles draw first blood in the matchup against the Giants with a three-yard touchdown run by Miles Sanders. He has three attempts for seven yards and a touchdown so far.

Derrick Henry also scored on a three-yard run to give the Titans the lead 7-0 over the Jaguars.

1:16 - He has arrived! Jameson Williams, rookie wide receiver for the Lions, gets his first NFL touchdown on a deep, 41-yard pass from Jared Goff. The Lions have a 7-0 lead over the Vikings.

1:13 - The Browns went for it on fourth down but they brought in Jacoby Brissett for the play. He overthrew a wide open Donovan Peoples-Jones in the end zone. Oops.

1:11 - The Cowboys drove down the field on the Texans and Tony Pollard capitalized with an 11-yard touchdown run.

The Lions denied the Vikings a fourth down attempt.

1:10 - Limited action so far during the start of our 1:00 pm ET slate. Unless you like punting.