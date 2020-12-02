Week 13 College Football Playoff rankings: Alabama leads an unchanged top 7

There was no movement atop the second edition of the College Football Playoff rankings.

Alabama stayed at No. 7 as each of the top seven teams in the rankings didn’t budge. The highest-ranked team that moved up was Georgia at No. 8. The Bulldogs moved up one spot.

Notre Dame, Clemson, Ohio State, Texas A&M, Florida and Cincinnati all followed Alabama. The Buckeyes and Bearcats didn’t play in Week 13 because their games were canceled due to COVID-19. The Irish, Tigers, Aggies and Gators all won in Week 13.

Iowa State moved up four spots to No. 9 after beating Texas. The Longhorns were ranked in the first set of playoff rankings but fell out after the loss. Miami rounds out the top 10 after not playing in Week 13 because of COVID-19.

Northwestern was No. 8 in the first set of rankings and fell to No. 14 after losing to Michigan State. The Wildcats are a spot behind BYU. The Cougars are undefeated but are still stuck outside of the top 10 because of their weak pandemic-induced schedule.

This week’s ranking oddities

The rankings once again feature a couple headscratchers. Oklahoma State moved up a whopping eight spots to No. 15 after a 50-44 win at home over Texas Tech. The Red Raiders are 3-6.

North Carolina also moved up two spots from No. 19 to No. 17 after losing at home to Notre Dame. While the game was tied 17-17 at halftime, Notre Dame shut out and shut down North Carolina in the second half on the way to a 31-17 victory.

Oregon fell nine spots after losing at Oregon State. The Ducks are four spots behind UNC despite the Tar Heels having three losses.

Alabama easily beat Auburn and stayed at No. 1. (Photo by UA Athletics/Collegiate Images/Getty Images)

Full College Football Playoff rankings

1. Alabama (8-0)

2. Notre Dame (9-0)

3. Clemson (8-1)

4. Ohio State (4-0)

5. Texas A&M (6-1)

6. Florida (7-1)

7. Cincinnati (8-0)

8. Georgia (6-2)

9. Iowa State (7-2)

10. Miami (7-1)

11. Oklahoma (6-2)

12. Indiana (5-1)

13. BYU (9-0)

14. Northwestern (5-1)

15. Oklahoma State (6-2)

16. Wisconsin (2-1)

17. North Carolina (6-3)

18. Coastal Carolina (9-0)

19. Iowa (4-2)

20. USC (3-0)

21. Marshall (7-0)

22. Washington (3-0)

23. Oregon (3-1)

24. Tulsa (5-1)

25. Louisiana (8-1)

