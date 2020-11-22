Week 13 college football COVID-19 tracker: Pac-12 moves Utah vs. Arizona State to Sunday

The Pac-12 has moved Arizona State’s home game against Utah to Sunday in the hope that the Sun Devils can play this weekend.

Arizona State hasn’t played since the Pac-12’s opening weekend on Nov. 7 because of COVID-19 cases within the program. Utah played for the first time on Saturday night in a loss to USC. The Utes missed their first two games of the season because of COVID-19.

The Pac-12 has had two games in each of its first three weeks postponed because of COVID-19 cases. The conference said that the kickoff time and TV network for Utah and Arizona State will be announced later.

Mountain West game canceled

The Mountain West is already down a game for Week 13.

The conference announced that Fresno State would be unable to play San Diego State on Friday because of COVID-19 cases. The game will be canceled and declared a no contest.

Due to COVID-19 contact tracing within the Fresno State football program, the Bulldogs are unable to participate in the scheduled game on Nov. 27 vs. San Diego State.



Therefore, the MW is canceling the game and declaring it a no contest. There is no plan to reschedule the game. pic.twitter.com/HNoLdWLqTB — Mountain West (@MountainWest) November 22, 2020

Fresno State was unable to play in Week 12 against San Jose State because of COVID-19. San Diego State lost to Nevada on Saturday.

Week 13 postponed or canceled games

San Diego State at Fresno State (canceled)

Utah at Arizona State (postponed to 11/29)

Arizona State hasn't played since a Nov. 7 loss to USC. (Photo by Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

More from Yahoo Sports: