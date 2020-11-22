Week 13 college football COVID-19 tracker: Pac-12 moves Utah vs. Arizona State to Sunday

Nick Bromberg
The Pac-12 has moved Arizona State’s home game against Utah to Sunday in the hope that the Sun Devils can play this weekend.

Arizona State hasn’t played since the Pac-12’s opening weekend on Nov. 7 because of COVID-19 cases within the program. Utah played for the first time on Saturday night in a loss to USC. The Utes missed their first two games of the season because of COVID-19.

The Pac-12 has had two games in each of its first three weeks postponed because of COVID-19 cases. The conference said that the kickoff time and TV network for Utah and Arizona State will be announced later.

Mountain West game canceled

The Mountain West is already down a game for Week 13.

The conference announced that Fresno State would be unable to play San Diego State on Friday because of COVID-19 cases. The game will be canceled and declared a no contest.

Fresno State was unable to play in Week 12 against San Jose State because of COVID-19. San Diego State lost to Nevada on Saturday.

Week 13 postponed or canceled games

  • San Diego State at Fresno State (canceled)

  • Utah at Arizona State (postponed to 11/29)

TEMPE, AZ - NOVEMBER 09: An Arizona State Sun Devils helmet during the college football game between the USC Trojans and the Arizona State Sun Devils on November 9, 2019 at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Arizona. (Photo by Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
Arizona State hasn't played since a Nov. 7 loss to USC. (Photo by Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

