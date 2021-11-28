Week 12 Booms and Busts: Leonard Fournette making most of second act

On paper, the script wrote itself. Tom Brady, current MVP favorite, meets with Jonathan Taylor, Offensive Player of the Year kingpin. Let’s see who gets the last laugh at Indianapolis.

Instead, Leonard Fournette crashed the party. Time for a rewrite.

Last week, Taylor was the skeleton key for fantasy managers, posting a game for the ages and setting most (not all) games by himself. In Week 12, Fournette took that mantle. He had three rushing touchdowns at Indianapolis, and added a fourth through the air. Mix in 131 total yards and seven receptions and we’re looking at a 40-plus day in any kind of PPR league; not quite to the level of Taylor (who joined the rare 50-point club), but a watershed game, nonetheless.

Fournette’s fourth score was a 28-yard rumble in the final minute, providing the margin in Tampa Bay’s 38-31 victory. Perhaps Fournette should have gone down inside the 5-yard line instead of scoring; although the Colts only had 20 seconds remaining, they got into scoring range after a long kickoff return. But fantasy managers aren’t going to give Fournette’s points back. Keep spiking, No. 7.

Leonard Fournette found the end zone four times, including the game-winner against the Colts on Sunday. (AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)

Fournette’s jammed quite a fantasy narrative into his five-year career. The Jaguars shockingly cut him before the 2020 season, and Fournette wound up getting a second chance with the Buccaneers. His regular-season stats were ordinary, but "Playoff Lenny" became a thing — he racked up 448 total yards and four touchdowns during the Super Bowl run.

Not all running backs get a second act in the NFL, but perhaps Fournette is aging gracefully as he steps into the danger zone for accumulated work.

Fournette’s Sunday heroics were needed because Brady never got comfortable in Naptown. He averaged just 6.6 per attempt, signed for 226 passing yards. The Colts did an outstanding job on Tampa’s outside receivers; it was cagey tight end Rob Gronkowski (7-123-0) who did the most damage downfield.

Taylor's lowest output in five weeks still strong

Taylor had a passable day on the other side, albeit less than what we’re used to. He ran for 83 yards and a fourth-quarter touchdown, and had four short catches for 14 yards. If you were playing against Taylor, you’ll shrug and accept it. It was his lowest fantasy score in five weeks.

Carson Wentz had a typical Wentz day — a few snappy throws, a few loose ones. Most teams, after all, attack Tampa Bay through the air. Wentz chucked for 306 yards and three touchdowns, though he also absorbed three sacks and lost a fumble. Wentz also had two interceptions; one of them was a horrible decision, the other a forgivable pick on the final play, when he had to hurl the ball into the end zone and hope for the best. I feel for anyone who loses their matchup on a play like that.

Like the Colts, the Tampa Bay defense marked the key Indianapolis receiver. Michael Pittman Jr. saw 10 targets, but managed a modest 4-53-0 line. The Wentz scoring passes went to Jack Doyle, Ashton Dulin, and T.Y. Hilton. Not much fantasy juice from that.

What's next for Fournette, Taylor?

While Fournette is unlikely to repeat this game anytime soon, we’ll gladly play him proactively against Atlanta next week. As for Taylor, he’s primed for another smash spot, traveling to Houston. Following that, Indianapolis takes its bye in Week 14.

More Week 12 fantasy analysis to come...