Week 10 USA TODAY Sports ranks Alabama baseball No. 14 in the country

In his first year with the Alabama Crimson Tide, head baseball coach Rob Vaughn is certainly making a strong impression on the Tuscaloosa faithful as he has guided the Tide to a 24-13 record so far this season. Alabama is one of the best teams in the country, but the record can be a bit deceiving. The SEC is just simply a gauntlet as the Tide are 6-9 in conference on the year, however, they are very good at home with an 18-5 record at Sewell-Thomas Stadium.

On Tuesday, USA TODAY Sports released their Week 10 coaches poll for men’s college baseball and they have the Crimson Tide ranked at No. 14 in the country. The ranking comes on the heels of a crucial 2-1 series victory against the No. 1 ranked Arkansas Razorbacks. The Tide have various rankings depending on the website you look at with D1 ranking Alabama down at No. 18 in the country. Unfortunately, later in the day, Alabama dropped a game in Tuscaloosa against in-state rival the UAB Blazers.

The Tide will need to respond quick though as they take on the No. 1 Texas A&M Aggies in Tuscaloosa this weekend in a three-game series starting on Thursday.

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion. You can also follow Sam Murphy on Twitter @SamMurphy02.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire