Wednesday's Mets-Cardinals game postponed, will be made up on August 5

After a delay of over two-and-a-half hours, Wednesday's matchup between the Mets and Cardinals in St. Louis was postponed due to inclement weather.

The game will be made up on August 5 at 5:15 p.m.

The Mets have an off day on Thursday before beginning a stretch of 10 straight games against NL East foes, starting Friday with a three-game weekend set against the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field. First pitch on Friday is at 7:10 p.m. on SNY.

Jose Quintana was scheduled to start on Wednesday, and he'll now move to Friday as the Mets will keep their rotation in order, meaning Christian Scott will make his Citi Field debut on Saturday, and Luis Severino will start on Sunday.