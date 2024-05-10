WEDNESDAY'S HS ROUNDUP: Rothenberger leads Abington Heights past Scranton Prep in girls lax

Allie Rothenberger scored four goals to lead Abington Heights to a 12-9 win over Scranton Prep on Wednesday in a Wyoming Valley Conference girls lacrosse match.

The Lady Comets improved to 12-3 overall and holds the No. 3 seed for the District 2 Class 2A playoffs.

Alexa Kleinberger and McKenna Toolan each scored two goals for Scranton Prep, which holds the No. 4 seed in the Class 2A power rating standings.

Abington Heights 12, Scranton Prep 9

AH Goals: Allie Rothenberger 4, Kiera Crowell 2, Caly Yankow 2, Marley Gilboy 2, Bella DeRiggi 1, Brielle Crowell 1. Assists: DeRiggi 2, Yankow 1, Gilboy 1, Gigi Butala 1. Saves: Sophia Santarsiero 5.

SP Goals: Alexa Kleinberger 2, McKenna Toolan 2, Claire McGrath 1, Rebecca Rothwell 1, Grace Kotchick 1, Caroline Haggerty 1, Summer Larabee 1. Assists: Toolan 3, Kleinberger 1, McGrath 1. Saves: Jayna McIntyre 6.

Records: AH 12-1, SP 10-3.

Tunkhannock 17, Lakeland 5

Kayla Griffin scored four goals, while Aliyah Staff and Aliyah Faux each had three for the Lady Tigers.

Antonia Piraino led Lakeland with three goals.

TUN Goals: Kayla Griffin 4, Aliyah Staff 3, Aliyah Faux 3, Paige Adams 2, Caitlin Wagner 1, Piper Robinson 1, Marie Cannella 1, Harley Appleby 1, Madelyn Bevan 1. Assists: Griffin 2. Saves: Emalyn Westfield 9.

LAK Goals: Antonia Piraino 3, Penelope Archer 1, Lily Lindaman 1. Saves: Chloe Kim 8.

Records: TUN 6-8, LAK 1-12.

Boys lacrossePeyton LaRocco scored six goals which included the 200th of his career to lead Delaware Valley to a 15-10 win over Vernon, New Jersey, in a nonleague boys lacrosse game.

LaRocco is the first in the history of the Delaware Valley program to reach the milestone.

Jaxon Barbalich added three goals for the Warriors.

Delaware Valley (15-1) 4 4 4 3 — 15

Vernon, NJ (4-9) 3 3 1 3 — 10

DV Goals: Peyton LaRocco 6, Jaxon Barbalich 3, Colin McGarvey 2, Bryson Mackey 1, Owen Kelly 1, Noah Rabolli 1, Michael Iuzzolino 1. Assists: Mackey 3, Kelly 3, Rabolli 2. Saves: Keegan Heath 12.

VER Goals: T. Kethchen 4, Ty Holden 3, Ethan Lewis 1, Kae Lynch 1, Dean Granaly 1. Assists: Madden Lewis 3, Lynch 2, E. Lewis 1. Saves: Luca Vazinni 12.

Boys volleyball

Gino Gualandi had seven kills, eight service points and six digs, Tommy Parker had six kills, one block and two assists and Chris U’Glay had 11 kills, 19 service points and 10 aces to lead Delaware Valley to 3-0 victory over Hazleton Area.

Delaware Valley 25 25 25

Hazleton Area 8 12 17

JV: DV 2-0.

Girls track & field

Holy Cross 78, Carbondale Area 54

3200 Relay: Holy Cross (Walsh, Kochis, Donoune, Bistran); 110 Hurdles: Baskin (CA) 19.2, Froncek (HC); 100: St. Hilaire (CA) 13.10, Lowe (CA), Mozeleski (HC); 1600: Bistran (HC) 6:30.8, Ealo (CA), Carachilo (HC); 400 Relay: Carbondale Area, 56.5; 400: Granville (CA) 1:10.5, Nebzydoski (CA), McGurgan (HC); 300 Hurdles: Hartland (HC) 56.0, Baskin (CA), Granville (CA); 800: Walsh (HC) 2:47.2, Donoune (HC), L.Nebzydoski (CA); 200: Carachilo (HC) 27.9, M. St. Hilaire (CA), Way (CA); 3200: No event. 1600 Relay: No event; Shot: Scassellati (HC) 26-6, Luciani (HC), Toolan (CA); Discus: Scassellati (HC) 68-6, Fay (HC), Cabeluy (HC); Javelin: Megan Cosklo (CA) 106-2, Archangeli (HC), Luciani (HC); Long: Chickeletti (HC) 13-11, Hantland (HC), Lowe (CA); Triple: Robertson (HC) 25-1/2, Connolly (CA); High: Chickeletti (HC) 4-6, Guzman (CA), Fronceir (HC); Pole: Granville (CA) 7-7.

Boys track & field Holy Cross 95, Carbondale Area 44

3200 Relay: Holy Cross (Juice, Wozniak, Sullivan, Roberts) 11:58.2; 110 Hurdles: Warhola (HC) 18.0, Davis (HC); 100: Casey (CA) 11.2, Gonzalez, Paroby (HC); 1600: Stabinski (HC) 4:50.9, Healey (HC), Johnson (CA); 400 Relay: Carbondale Area (Casey, Meyers, DeBerry, Gonzalez) 45.5; 400: Benmulvey (HC) 57.1, Art (HC), Madore (HC); 300 Hurdles: Davis (HC) 48.7; 800: Gavin (HC) 2:05.5, Prislupski (HC), Johnson (CA); 200: Gonzalez (CA) 24.2, Paroby (HC), DeBerry (CA); 3200: Healey (HC) 11:00.2; 1600 Relay: Carbondale Area (Johnson, Price, Kilmer, Gonzalez) 4:18.8; Shot: Elko (HC) 40-3, Ormes(CA), Wedarski (HC); Discus: Wedarski (HC) 141-1, Ormes (CA), Elko (HC); Javelin: Lyons (HC) 132-2, Balderas (CA), Aponte (CA); Long: Vincent (HC) 17-10, Yerkovic (HC), Bordo (HC); Triple: Vincent (HC) 41-2, Yerkovic (HC); High: Yerkovic (HC), Lyons (HC), Vincent (HC); Pole: Kilmer (CA), Casey (CA).