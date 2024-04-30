Wednesday's gossip: Rashford, Fonseca, Moyes, Jorginho, Fati, Lenglet, Amorim, Sterling, Lukaku

[Getty Images]

Manchester United are not expecting any club to meet their £70m valuation of England forward Marcus Rashford, 26, this summer. (ESPN)

Paris St-Germain have cooled their interest in Rashford and will pursue other transfer targets before the summer window. (i Sport)

Meanwhile, United manager Erik ten Hag, 54, does not know if he will be in charge at Old Trafford next season. (HITC)

Arsenal have offered Italy midfielder Jorginho, whose current deal expires in June, a new contract and the 32-year-old is expected to sign it. (Athletic - subscription required)

West Ham will face competition from AC Milan for Lille manager Paulo Fonseca, with the 51-year-old seen as a potential replacement for Hammers boss David Moyes. (i Sport)

Scotsman Moyes, 61, has attracted interest from Spartak Moscow amid uncertainty over his future at West Ham. (Mail)

Chelsea and England forward Raheem Sterling, 29, has not had any contact with the Saudi Pro League about a summer transfer, however, the Blues would be wiling to sell on-loan Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku, 30, to them. (Caughtoffside)

Portugal midfielder Bruno Fernandes, 29, has hinted he will consider his future at Manchester United after Euro 2024, but for now he is focused on the FA Cup final and the tournament in Germany this summer. (Danz Portugal - in Portuguese)

A number of clubs in Saudi Arabia are interested in Barcelona's 21-year-old Spain forward Ansu Fati, who is currently on loan at Brighton, and former France defender Clement Lenglet, 28, who is on loan at Aston Villa. (Sport - in Spanish)

Manchester United are still planning to sell English forward Mason Greenwood, 22, this summer, with a final decision to be made at the end of the season. (Fabrizio Romano)

Chelsea have denied that they paid for Ruben Amorim's flight to London last week, or that they had any meetings with the 39-year-old Sporting Lisbon boss. (Matt Law, Telegraph, via X)

Borussia Dortmund want to keep Ian Maatsen at the club beyond this season following the 22-year-old Dutch winger's successful loan spell from Chelsea. (Fabrizio Romano)

Leicester have held talks with 37-year-old English striker Jamie Vardy about extending his stay at the club. (Mail)

Crystal Palace are likely to sell Republic of Ireland Under-21s midfielder Killian Phillips, 22, in the summer transfer window. (Teamtalk)

English midfielder Callum O'Hare, 25, who is a target for Aston Villa and West Ham, has told Coventry City he will leave the club on a free transfer this summer. (Football Insider)