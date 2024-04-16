Wednesday's gossip: Douglas Luiz, Todibo, Sancho, Antony, Wirtz, Pacho, Nketiah, Gibbs-White

Arsenal are expected to revive their interest in Aston Villa's 25-year-old Brazil midfielder Douglas Luiz this summer. (Football Insider)

Fulham have identified Chelsea's Trevoh Chalobah, 24, as a potential replacement for fellow English centre-back Tosin Adarabioyo, 26, who is expected to leave when his contract expires at the end of the season. (Teamtalk)

Manchester United have switched their attention to Nice's 24-year-old France defender Jean-Clair Todibo after being put off by the price tag of Everton's 21-year-old English centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite. (Teamtalk)

England winger Jadon Sancho, 24, would be open to restarting his Manchester United career and returning to the club if manager Erik ten Hag leaves. (i news)

United want to sell Brazil winger Antony, 24, this summer. (Rudy Galetti)

Bayer Leverkusen have put a 150m euro (£128m) price tag on 20-year-old German attacking midfielder Florian Wirtz amid interest from Barcelona and Real Madrid. (Radio Marca via Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)

Arsenal and Liverpool are interested in Ecuador centre-back Willian Pacho, 22, who plays for Eintracht Frankfurt. (Florian Plettenberg)

Arsenal will make English striker Eddie Nketiah, 24, available for transfer this summer but will ask for £40m. (HITC)

Tottenham are considering a move for Shakhtar Donetsk and Ukraine midfielder Giorgi Sudakov, 21. (Caught Offside)

Newcastle have renewed their interested in Nottingham Forest's English midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White, 24. (Football Insider)

Liverpool are set to appoint David Woodfine as assistant sporting director to Richard Hughes, as he returns to Anfield less than a year after leaving the club. (Liverpool Echo)

Manchester United will open talks with 18-year-old England midfielder Kobbie Mainoo over a new contract this summer. (Sun)

Everton are keen to extend England striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin's contract, 27, which runs out at the end of next season. (Football Insider)

Wrexham want to turn 22-year-old English goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo's loan from Arsenal into a permanent deal. (The Athletic - subscription required)

Juventus will listen to offers for Italian forward Federico Chiesa, who has been linked with Liverpool and Newcastle, after disagreements between the 26-year-old and boss Massimiliano Allegri over his role. (Tuttosport - in Italian)