WEDNESDAY'S D2 TENNIS: Abington Heights stays undefeated and advances in Class 3A; Scranton Prep moves on in Class 2A

Praneel Mallaiah, William Arp and Domenic Peters led Abington Heights to a 5-0 win to open the District 2 Class 3A Team Championships on Wednesday afternoon.

The unbeaten and defending champion Comets advance to face Valley View on Friday at Kirby Park in the semifinals at 12:45 p.m.

Abington Heights 5, West Scranton 0

Singles: Praneel Mallaiah (AH) over Drew Sphabmixay, 6-0, 6-0; William Arp (AH) over Alex Sanchez, 6-0, 6-0; Domenic Peters (AH) over Pujan Nepal, 6-1, 6-0.

Doubles: Brady Comstock-Liam Farrell (SP) over Matthew D'Augustine-Alex Smeluk, 6-0, 6-0; Michael Klamp-Dakota Kilonsky (AH) over Aaron Castro-Michael Baransky, 6-0, 6-0.

Records: AH 12-0, WS 3-10.

Valley View 3, Scranton 0

Connor Peters, Jack Reilly and Patrick Kolcharno swept the singles matches in straight sets to clinch a District 2 Class 3A quarterfinal win for the fourth-ranked Cougars.

Valley View advances to the semifinals to play No. 1 and undefeated Abington Heights on Friday at Kirby Park.

Singles: Connor Peters (VV) over Tom Bergman, 6-1, 6-1; Jack Reilly (VV) over Shiram Patel, 6-3, 6-4; Patrick Kolcharno (VV) over Faneel Bhalja, 6-4, 7-5.

Doubles: Dominic Huffman-Krish R. Patel (SCR) vs. Jack Perry-Eddie Lennox, 6-3 (match halted); Nick Burak-Jimmy Lennix (VV) vs. Het Ray-Krish B. Patel, 6-2 (match halted).

Records: VV 8-4, SCR 6-6.

Delaware Valley 4, Wilkes-Barre Area 1

Alex Corcoran and Jackson Hazard won singles matches and second-seeded Delaware Valley swept the doubles to advance to the District 2 Class 3A semifinals and a matchup against No. 3 Crestwood, which defeated Wyoming Valley West, 5-0, in the quarterfinals.

The Warriors face Crestwood on Friday at Kirby Park at 12:45 p.m.

Singles: Michael Hamel (WBA) over Alex Mullen, 6-0, 6-2; Alex Corcoran (DV) over Luis Vanegas, 6-1, 6-0; Jackson Hazard (DV) over Robert Ashford, 6-1, 7-5.

Doubles: Christian Perunsky-Ty Bates (DV) over Harold Stella-Rashir Williams, 6-0, 6-0; Owen Carso-Nat Carso (DV) over Aaron Dotel-Luis Delgado, 6-1, 6-1.

Records: DV 10-3, WBA 3-9.

Class 2A

Ethan Borick, Akhilesh Velaga and Ved Dave won the singles matches to led Scranton Prep to a win over Tunkhannock in the quarterfinals.

The second-seeded Cavaliers advance to Friday's semifinals to play defending team champion and third-seeded Dallas on Friday at Kirby Park.

Scranton Prep 5, Tunkhannock 0

Singles: Ethan Borick (SP) over Aidan Edwards, 6-2, 6-0; Akhilesh Velaga (SP) over Boti Batyky, 6-0, 6-0; Ved Dave (SP) over Ben Landon, 6-2, 6-0.

Doubles: Matt Cohen-Dylan Tost (SP) over Ryan Negvesky-Brandon Mateus, 6-1, 6-0; David Geyfman-Jackson Keating (SP) over Lucas Mateus-Caleb Hyde, 6-1, 6-3.

Records: SP 12-1, TUN 6-6.

Wyoming Seminary 5, Dunmore 0

William Hall, Ansareli Atabayev and Yicheng Li won their singles matches as top-seeded Wyoming Seminary advanced to the semifinals on Friday.

Singles: William Hall (SEM) over Thomas Bowen, 6-0, 6-0; Ansareli Atabayev (SEM) over Dom Desando, 6-0, 6-0; Yicheng Li (SEM) over Nate Aviles, 6-1, 6-3.

Doubles: Christopher Ramos-Andrew Tsui (SEM) over Conor Roberts-Christley Jean, 6-3, 6-1; Pablo Otero-Benen Griffin (SEM) over Evan McHale-Oum Patel, 2-6, 6-1, 10-8.

Records: SEM 12-0, DUN 5-7.

Holy Cross 3, MMI Prep 2

Alex Harrison, Ray Zhang and David Huester swept the singles matches and the fifth-seeded Crusaders (10-3) advanced to the semifinals on Friday and will play top-seeded Wyoming Seminary at Kirby Park at 11:30 a.m.

Singles: Alex Harrison (HC) over Xavier Bleiler, 6-1, 6-1; Ray Zhang (HC) over Max Bleiler, 6-2, 6-0; David Huester (HC) over Nate Sissick, 6-2, 6-0.

Doubles: Reed Floryshak-Blake Warren (MMI) over Ryan Boyce-Guiseppe Pilone,6-3, 6-0; Sharan Parikh-Joe Mayernik (MMI) over Lucas Urban-Colin Riherbush, 6-1, 6-2.

Records: HC 10-3, MMI Prep 11-3.