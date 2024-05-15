Wednesday’s Indy 500 practice extended after rainy Tuesday

INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis 500 practice was essentially a washout Tuesday, with drivers turning laps for about 20 minutes before track activity was canceled.

The 2.5-mile oval was open for just 23 minutes. Rain forced officials to halt the action on the track, and persistent showers prevented anyone from running additional laps.

Despite the rain-shortened day, Scott Dixon found some speed, hitting 229.107 mph during practice laps. Marco Andretti was second at 228.399 mph. Other top finishers included Takuma Sato (third at 225.551 mph), Pato O’Ward (fourth at 224.993) and Christian Lundgaard (fifth at 223.844).

IndyCar said drivers turned just 219 laps before the rain arrived; 29 of 34 entries hit the track. NASCAR driver Kyle Larson, who is attempting the Indy 500/Coca-Cola 500 “double” this year, managed just two laps.

Due to the cancellation, IndyCar revised its practice schedule for Wednesday, extending it by two hours. Originally scheduled to start at 12 p.m., practice will instead begin at 10 a.m., as IndyCar drivers hope to make up for some of Tuesday’s lost time.

Practice is scheduled to last until 6 p.m.

Public gates open at 10 a.m. General admission tickets are $25.

