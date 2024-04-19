WC baseball wins two vs. Ranger

Apr. 19—Weatherford College won both games of a baseball doubleheader against Ranger College at Roger Williams Ballpark on Wednesday, 5-4 and 11-1.

Robert Fortenberry, the nation's leader in wins (National Junior College Athletic Association Division I), picked up his 10th victory in game one. Fortenberry had a shutout going into the fifth inning, when Ranger scored four runs. He finished with eight hits, one walk and six strikeouts.

Kasen Wells went 3-for-5 with two runs, an RBI and a walk. Kevin Duran hit a solo home run.

In game two, WC scored in each of the first four innings, including a pair of three-run frames. Wells hit a home run and was 2-for-2 with two RBI, four runs scored and two walks. Luka Daoust was 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI.

Starter Cody Morse gave up three hits in three innings, allowing no runs and three walks while striking out five. Jack Cagianello was effective out of the bullpen with no hits, no runs and no walks along with four strikeouts over three innings. The game was called after six innings due to the run rule.

WC and RC play a doubleheader in Ranger on Saturday.