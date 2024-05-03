New Waverly soccer lands three superlatives

May 2—NEW WAVERLY — With both programs still building from the ground up, New Waverly saw its two soccer teams rewarded for their efforts on the field.

The boys' team landed with the District 20, 4A, MVP award for its strong season and the girls' team saw the Goalkeeper of the Year and the Utility Player of the Year.

Sophomore Alec Ripkowski was tabbed the District 20, 4A, MVP of the season after helping the Dogs on the offensive end. Through 12 district games, Ripkowski scored 16 goals for the Bulldogs. He missed leading the district by one goal. On the season, Ripkowski had 28 goals and four assists.

On the girls' side, New Waverly saw junior Anita Djuric tabbed the Goalkeeper of the Year and senior Calloway Edney earn Utility Player of the Year. Djuric made 119 saves in goal. Edney played all over the field and ended up with six goals and seven assists this year.

New Waverly saw four others tabbed to the all-district team with sophomore Toben Edney earning second-team honors. Toben Edney added two goals in district play.

For the Lady 'Dogs squad, senior Brooke Munoz and Chloe Polakoff were tabbed to the All-District second team. Munoz scored nine goals this season and added three assists.

Junior goalie Brody Watto, junior Crawford Roesner and freshman Leo Escobedo all earned honorable mention awards this season.

Watto was in goal for the entire season and through the district slate. Watto made 140 saves in district and allowed 10 goals. Rosener added a goal as well for the Dogs as Escobedo put five more in the goal.