How to Watch WNBA Games Online with Sling

The 2024 WNBA season is just around the corner starting on Tuesday, May 14. This year, we can watch heated matchups featuring superstars like Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese, Cameron Brink, A’ja Wilson, Breanna Stewart, Brittney Griner, Sabrina Ionescu, Nneka Ogwumike and Alysha Clark all coming up on the schedule.

The WNBA regular season broadcasts live across networks and streamers ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3, ABC, NBA TV, ION, Prime Video, CBS, CBS Sports Network, Paramount+, Meta Quest and WNBA League Pass all season long with coverage including WNBA All-Star Game in Phoenix, the WNBA Playoffs and WNBA Finals. And one of the best ways to catch the hoops action is with Sling TV.

Sling Orange + Blue is a live TV streaming service that lets you watch WNBA games on ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3 and ABC online for 25 games during the 2024 WNBA season.

The streamer’s Sling Orange + Blue package has all four cable networks — along with more than 60 other channels. The cable alternative streamer starts at $35/Month for the first month ($60/Month afterwards) — with Sling’s current deals.

In addition, there are 40 games airing on NBA TV. You can add the Sling Sports Extra package, which goes for an additional $11/Month for NBA TV. The add-on also comes with SEC Network, ESPNews, NHL Network, MLB Strike Zone and other sports channels.

Unfortunately, Sling doesn’t offer ION, Prime Video, CBS, CBS Sports Network, Paramount+ or WNBA League Pass with any of the streamer’s plans.

Meanwhile, all Sling packages include live TV over-the-web, on-demand movie and TV titles, 50 hours of cloud DVR storage and up to three streams across devices — such as smart TVs, smartphones, tablets and laptops — at once.

Stream the 2024 WNBA women’s pro basketball season on Sling TV, below. Learn more about the WNBA on Sling here.

